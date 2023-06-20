Forsyth County approves additional funds for Denmark Library

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Following more than five years of planning, Forsyth County commissioners have approved new construction funding for Denmark Library, the second branch serving residents in the southwestern portion of the county.
At its June 6 work session, the County Commission unanimously approved an additional $280,000 to go toward the costs for construction. The library will be the county’s fifth branch and will be located on Fowler Road between Poole and Fowler Hill roads.
Earlier this year, library staff projected the total cost of the facility at $15.9 million, all but about $5 million for construction. Just under $15 million of the total bill is being funded through state grants, county impact fees, SPLOST VIII revenue and general fund accounts.
Library staff had requested $1 million to cover the remaining construction costs at an April work session, but commissioners were reluctant to grant the sum amid other increased expenses for capital projects and postponed the item.
At the June 6 work session, County Chief Financial Officer Marcus Turk said the new request replaces the previous one and will allow the library system to sign the contract for the facility using contingency funds the county had reserved during the 2023 fiscal year.
In other matters at the meeting, commissioners approved a number of community improvements, including a $2.2 million grant to renovate Bennett Park with a $10.2 million match.
The park, the county’s first to open in 1978, was earmarked for septic and access improvements by the Parks and Recreation Department in 2021, and commissioners approved a revised master plan for restroom areas, new ballfields, pavilions, a trail system and a community building that year.
Commissioners also voted to approve an additional $75,000 for the second phase of the Big Creek Greenway project. The funding will repair boards between the Fowler Park and Union Hill trailheads that have begun curling in the deck due to overflow from the river.
The Board of Commissioners also authorized the County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a $15,000 state Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Violence Reduction Microgrant aimed at reducing gun and gang violence.
According to 2021 FBI statistics, Sheriff’s Office deputies reported 126 incidents of violent crime in the county, a less than 1 percent increase from 2020.
The FBI notes crimes reported through the National Incident-Based Reporting System are not necessarily reflective of all crimes that occur, and the data adopts a hierarchy rule that requires only the most serious offense in a case be counted.
The FBI defines the seriousness of a violent crime in descending order from homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
The County Commission will formalize the funding approved at an upcoming meeting.
Commissioners also recognized the County Finance Department for receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. County Manager David McKee said 2023 marks the 21st year the department was awarded.