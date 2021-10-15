Forsyth County approves $2.4 million for work on new administration building

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioners approved a contract for $2.4 million for engineering and architectural services for a new Forsyth County Administration Building proposed for a site on Freedom Parkway near Ga. 400.
The contract award passed unanimously by the County Commission Oct. 7 without discussion. Background packet material, requested by The Herald a day before the meeting, was not made available before the meeting, but was transmitted the following morning.
At the commission’s Sept. 21 work session, it was reported that the request for proposals for the engineering and architectural contract was issued on May 5 and ran through June 24.
The Procurement Department reported nine firms responded to the solicitation. The selection committee then pared the offers to three finalists, and all were brought in for interviews.
Jericho Design Group, of Cumming, was selected the firm with the best score. The committee also recommended the firm’s optional detailed energy modeling be included in the award, adding an another $65,000 to the original bid of $2,386,000.
Also, at the commission’s Sept. 21 work session, the award was given unanimous acceptance without discussion.
The county’s procurement portal shows that United Consulting of Norcross completed an environmental study of the Freedom Parkway site earlier this year. The 234-page report concluded there were no major environmental issues with the property.
The entire building site covers approximately 65 acres with a majority portion — about 44 acres — on the west side of Freedom Parkway and another 21 acres on the east.
A rough master plan of the site included in the request for bids shows a four-level main administration building including 130,000 square feet of space with an adjoining auditorium. There would be separate parking space for staff and for the public. The plan also shows a main plaza and three future building sites on the property.
In response to queries during the bidding process, the county has said it does not have a published budget for the project.
The procurement portal also shows the county will open bids for commissioning services for the new administration building on Oct. 28. Commissioning services include the process of verifying and documenting that a facility and its systems are planned, designed, installed, tested, operated and maintained according to the owner’s project requirements.
The current Forsyth County Administration Building was built in 1995 and includes 55,000 square feet of space, about half the size of the proposed Freedom Parkway main building.
The request for proposal document said the current Forsyth County Administration Building has outgrown its service and staff.
“As the years have passed, we have exceed(ed) the footprint of this building and now lease multiple buildings suites to house various departments/functions…” the document states.
