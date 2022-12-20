Forsyth County approves 140-acre Coal Mountain mixed-use center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For decades, Coal Mountain in north Forsyth County has been a quiet, rural community, untouched by the changes that development has brought to the county’s southern end.
But change may be on the way thanks to a recent decision by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
At a meeting Dec. 15, commissioners unanimously approved final plans for the Coal Mountain Town Center project, letting national homebuilder Toll Brothers start work on a 140-acre multi-use development at the intersection of Ga. 9, Ga. 369 and Settingdown Road.
Plans for the project, which have been in development for more than five years, spurred Forsyth County to create a new zoning district, the Coal Mountain Town Center Overlay, attorney Christopher Light said.
Light told commissioners that with the new overlay, the Coal Mountain Town Center project will become a “gateway to North Forsyth” and guide development in the surrounding community with a common vision, while honoring the history of Coal Mountain.
“This was the area I grew up in, and I’m extremely excited I played a small part in this proposal,” he said.
Toll Brothers has proposed building a “retail plaza” at Settingdown Road and Ga. 369 as part of the Town Center project, with 100,000 square feet of commercial retail and office space, a stage and space for performances, a centralized water feature, and 36.4 acres of greenspace spread throughout the site.
Coal Mountain Town Center
Renderings of the Coal Mountain Town Center project recently approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at a meeting Dec. 15, show how the multi-use development could be used for festivals, concerts and other types of events, which would draw people to north Forsyth County from all over the region.
The development’s commercial space will also include a 15,000-square-foot brewery building, according to Toll Brothers Representative Adam Gurcio.
“It is a large project and a culmination of a lot of years of work,” Gurcio said.
The development will also have 780 residential units, split between multi-family apartments, “village-type” townhomes and single-family homes.
Residential and commercial portions will have to be built concurrently as part of the development’s conditions, he said, and 35,000 square feet of commercial space, including the brewery building, will have to be built before the residential phases.
Three people spoke in favor of the development during the meeting’s public hearing session, including two business owners and one resident. No one spoke in opposition.
“It’s an amazing project, in an area that could really use something like this, especially on the north side,” NoFo Brewery Co-Founder Joe Garcia said.
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said she believes the development will create something future generations can be proud of.
“I can’t believe we’re finally here at this point finally for a vote,” she said.
Warehouse decision postponed
After hearing fierce public opposition and an hourlong discussion among themselves, commissioners voted to postpone a decision on plans for a 383,000-square-foot warehouse space in north Forsyth County.
Proposed by Georgia developer The Pacific Group, the project calls for three large industrial warehouse buildings, totaling 381,175 square feet, on 40 acres off Settingdown Road, just northeast of Ga. 400.
This project is one of several proposed developments made possible by a series of large investments in water and sewer infrastructure using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, Mills said.
While the warehouse project was not scheduled for a public hearing, multiple residents voiced concerns about the proposal during the meeting’s public comment period.
Most comments centered around whether Settingdown Road, a rural two-lane connecting to major arteries heading north and east, would be suitable for the traffic a warehouse development could bring.
Several speakers, who are residents of the Hampton Golf Village neighborhood just northeast of the project site, said the development would pose major safety concern to families in the area who regularly cross Settingdown Road to visit the Hampton Park Library.
“Trucks going up and down Settingdown are going to be going way too fast,” said Randy Romero, a local resident.
Another resident, Brian Estes, called the development a “ticking time bomb,” due to the narrow and winding features of Settingdown Road.
Estes, a former logistics consultant, said he thinks the county could find much more viable locations for the development.
“Selection of this site makes absolutely no sense … There’s not a serious company that would select this site for a warehouse,” Estes said.
Mills, whose district covers the project area, said the county did extensive community meetings for this proposal and three similar projects and received no pushback.
Beyond that, she said the conditions allowing this project to be built were designed in partnership with the Homeowners Association at Hampton Golf Village.
“It’s in accordance with the [comprehensive plan], it’s in accordance with the planning commission, they voted five to zero for it,” she said. “I know it’s hard for people in Hampton to believe it, but Hampton means a lot to me, and I’ve been very concerned and always tried to help Hampton any way that I could.”
However, District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said she still harbors concerns about the project, specifically about how the county would keep large trucks from going north on Settingdown Road.
Semanson said without a police officer or another authority monitoring Settingdown Road, they wouldn’t be able to ensure that trucks wouldn’t cut through the roadway to head north and east.
“I don’t think anybody’s arguing with the attempt to try to mitigate that, my concern is just that it may do nothing,” she said. “It may very well do nothing, and we would be essentially powerless to do anything about it.”
Semanson also said she thinks the development could have benefited had it been proposed in an area that transitions residential to industrial.
“I would have a whole hell of a lot less heartburn with this, if it connected directly to (Ga.) 400,” she said. “We all know that our tax digest has to be fixed, we all know we need commercial, but it’s got to be in the right place.”
After the discussion, commissioners voted 3-1, with Semanson opposed, to postpone the item until Jan. 19.