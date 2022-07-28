Forsyth County approves 10-acre hot springs spa project

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Have you ever wanted to be pampered at the world’s most iconic hot spring spas?

How about soaking in hot springs in Costa Rica, Israel, Japan and Italy, all in the same day?

It might sound impossible, or at the very least like an ultra-expensive day of airplanes and travel, but thanks to a project coming to Forsyth County next year, Passport Springs and Spa, local residents will be able to relax in luxury hot springs modeled after exotic locations around the world, without straying too far from home.

Passport Springs and Spa Founder and CEO Jacob Bloch said the hot spring spa will be built on a 10.6-acre tract adjacent to The Collection in south Forsyth, and will combine luxury cuisine, massage, spa services and North America’s largest hot spring pools when it opens in 2023.

"Our vision is to make something really extraordinary,” Bloch said. “Passport Springs is going to be the first immersive hot springs destination on the East Coast, and it's going to be opening up right here in a very beautiful Forsyth County."

Our interest and love of hot springs spans cultures, nationalities and centuries, Bloch said. But unfortunately, North America is the only continent where they’re not easily accessible. And to be as authentic as possible, Bloch said the spa will use a proprietary technology to give regular tap water the same mineral content of the area it’s modeled after.

“People here go to Arenal Hot Springs in Costa Rica, or they visit Blue Lagoon in Iceland, but they don't have those same opportunities in the United States,” he said. “We are going to be recreating the sights and sounds, the architectural features – the cuisines and the exotic experiences that you get from going to these amazing hot springs.”

Plans for Passport Springs were officially approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on July 21.

In a presentation to commissioners before the vote, project attorney Ethan Underwood told the board that they will be partnering with The Collection and have designed the spa to be a regional draw to support businesses throughout the area.

“We’ve got a lot of folks excited about this project,” Underwood said.

Commission Chairman Alfred John said he was immediately taken by this project and was amazed at how quickly it captured the public’s attention, too. He said he thinks the project will be a net positive for the community and will only serve to help the surrounding area.

“I think it will serve The Collections quite well for a number of years,” John said. “I’m looking forward to this coming up.”

Bloch said he estimates the project will have a $500 million economic output in the next decade, as well as creating nearly 500 jobs and tens of millions in taxes for Forsyth County.

“We're not seeking a single dollar in tax abatement,” he said. “Not only are we not seeking a single dollar tax abatement, but there’s also no project that can do more good anywhere.”

The project will be designed by the California firm, Voelker Gray Design, whose work includes the Cabo Azul Resort in Baja, California, the Cancun Las Vegas Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Glen Ivy Hot Springs spa in Corona, California.

Bloch said Forsyth County was selected because of the beauty of the area, the great local business relationships, and the regional accessibility.

“Forsyth County is the most beautiful county in America,” he said. “But in addition to that, we wanted to deliver a project somewhere where we thought people would really appreciate it.”

Bloch said they expect a huge, regional, statewide and countrywide draw in the project, and they already have people from all over the country contacting them, not just to learn more, but trying to book appointments in advance.

But all those ravenous hot springs fans are going to have to wait, because Bloch said they still have a way to go before they open the appointment book.

They plan to hold a groundbreaking in the fall and expect to officially open the spa sometime in 2023.