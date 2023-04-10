Forsyth County appoints second assistant county manager

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Water and Sewer Director Barry Lucas has been named assistant county manager.
Lucas fills the vacancy left by David McKee who was promoted to county manager in December. His appointment is the second of two assistant county managers named over the past two weeks.
The county named Tony Tarnacki assistant county manager on March 24.
Lucas has served as Water and Sewer director since February 2021 and was deputy director of the department from 2002-2021, where he managed master planning, project planning, project management and construction for capital improvements.
He will assume his new role April 10 and oversee the Fleet Services; Public Facilities; Engineering; Capital Projects; Water and Sewer; and Recycling and Solid Waste Departments.
County Manager McKee said Lucas’s understanding of the Public Works Departments’ roles in the county’s future made him an ideal candidate for the position.
“Barry has been integral for Forsyth County's water and sewer infrastructure development for decades,” McKee said.
Lucas graduated with a degree in civil engineering from The Citadel and has a master’s degree from Old Dominion University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1985-1994 and the Navy Reserve until his retirement in 2016.
He has lived in Forsyth County since 1994, and his career with the county began in 1996.