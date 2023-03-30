Forsyth County appoints new assistant county manager

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County announced Tony Tarnacki as its new assistant county manager March 24.
Tarnacki, a South Forsyth High School graduate, replaces Brandon Kenney, who held the post since 2021 and stepped down in early March for a state position.
Tarnacki will oversee the Planning and Community Development; Parks and Recreation; Code Enforcement and Animal Services; Senior Services; and Public Transportation departments.
County Manager David McKee said the county looks forward to working with Tarnacki and welcoming his family to the community.
“Tony’s experience in management, local government and nearly 15 years spent as chief magistrate judge in north Georgia made him an ideal candidate to help further lead Forsyth County’s vision for the future,” McKee said.
Tarnacki had served as chief magistrate judge for the Dawson County Magistrate Court, a juvenile court investigator for the Dawson County District Attorney’s Office and an adjunct criminal justice professor at the University of North Georgia.
He holds a juris doctorate degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and a bachelor’s degree of business administration and management from the University of North Georgia.