Forsyth County announces new CFO, water/sewer director

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County announced its new Chief Financial Officer and Water and Sewer Director last week.
Marcus Turk will serve as the county’s new chief financial officer following the retirement of David Gruen.
Turk will oversee operations of the County’s Finance, Procurement, Risk Management, Business Licensing and Indigent Defense departments.
Turk brings over 20 years of finance and accounting experience. From 2006 to 2012 he was the chief financial officer for the Dekalb County School District. Most recently he was an independent consultant, providing financial services for school districts.
“Having a strong financial foundation is crucial to the success of Forsyth County,” County Manager Kevin Tanner said. “Marcus has a successful background in many areas of finance and accounting practices. His knowledge and experience will make him an immediate asset to Forsyth County.”
The same day, the county announced it was removing the “interim” tag for Water and Sewer Director Barry Lucas. He has served in the interim director role since February following the retirement of Tim Perkins. He previously served as the Deputy Director for the department since 2002.
In that role, Lucas was responsible for managing all engineering related activities for the department, including master planning, project planning, project management and construction of all capital improvement projects. Lucas also has managed several programs including development review, the sewer flow monitoring program, easement and property acquisition among others.
“Barry has done a great job leading the department over the past several months and we are glad he has accepted the director position,” Tanner said. “Under his management, the County will continue to meet the water and sewer needs of our residents and businesses.”
