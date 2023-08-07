Forsyth County Animal Shelter issues plea for more adoptions

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Animal Shelter has reached capacity, and operators are encouraging residents to adopt animals.
Shelter officials said the adoption rate has decreased 10 percent from last year, with only 312 adoptions since January. The shelter currently houses 180 cats and more than 50 dogs available for adoption.
The shelter is waiving all adoption fees through Sept. 7 for its annual “Summer of Love” event. All adoptions include microchipping, vaccinations, spaying and neutering.
The shelter provides adoptions 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
“When shelters reach capacity and adoptions slow, it is even more challenging to provide the quality care that each animal deserves,” Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella said.
The shelter also offers a fostering program for kittens and adult dogs and cats. Foster families receive food, medication, kennels, toys and care instructions.
The shelter is off Ga. 400 at 4065 County Way. A list of adoptable animals is available at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Animal-Shelter/Adoptions.