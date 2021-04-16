FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission approved a slew of updates to its conservation subdivision ordinance at its April 15 meeting that aims to preserve some undisturbed areas amid the county’s extensive growth.
Conservation subdivisions generally allow for higher residential density on a site, but as a trade-off, the developer agrees to keep more land undisturbed or provide amenities like open spaces or play fields.
“We really need this (zoning) category,” Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills said. “We have land we need to conserve. I think it will really help reduce some of the mass grading.”
The updates include calculating minimum lot sizes by average square-footage versus a set minimum that was previously included in the code on lower density residential developments. The maximum residential lot coverage was also set at 50 percent in all zoning districts. The county chose to retain its 25-acre minimum size for any conservation subdivision developments with at least 5 acres of contiguous open space.
The code also requires a “pre-application conference” between the county and developer/owner at least 14 days prior to submitting an application for a conservation subdivision. County staff are required to visit the site with the developer and ask any changes to the site plan be modified before it is submitted.
Other requirements dictate that developers must adhere to the county’s tree ordinance, trails must be composed of pervious surfaces and that any structures must be at least 75-feet from any “primary” conservation area.
Ricky Bryan of Cumming-based Bryan Properties said the ordinance and updates are a “gamechanger” for the county that will reduce mass grading of new developments and give developers flexibility in reaching infrastructure requirements without maxing out residential density. He added that once the county starts receiving applications for these subdivisions, it will expose the work-in-progress ordinance’s strengths and weaknesses, and the county should be amenable to updating it further if required.
