Forsyth County agencies review emergency readiness procedures

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County departments and officials participated in a training session May 31 to review safety guidelines for residents in the event of emergencies.
The County Sheriff’s Office, E-911 Center and Engineering, Fire and Public Facilities departments attended the session hosted by the Emergency Management Agency at its Operations Center.
The agency provides residents guidelines on supply kits, inclement weather, public health, disasters and safety emergencies. Director Tom Cisco said the department cooperates with other county offices and community partners to manage safety and responses.
“Making sure that you and your family are prepared for any emergency event is just as important as the planning efforts that occur internally here,” Cisco said. “Hopefully the events we prepare for never occur in our community, but if they do, we are continuously preparing to best respond.”
Partner agencies Sawnee EMC, Northside Hospital, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Georgia Power also attended the session.
County residents can find more information on emergency readiness at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Emergency-Management-Agency/Preparation.