Forsyth County agencies gather for annual active shooter drill

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County public safety agencies gathered at Horizon Christian Academy July 18 for an annual active shooter drill.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rob Heagerty said the operation is a joint effort between the Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Office and Central EMS, the county’s ambulance contractor.
Heagerty said the drill is designed to ensure clear communication between the departments, which may use differing language. He said when deputies say a room is clear, it means there is no threat, but to a firefighter, “clear” means there are no victims.
“That way, when we're talking in unified command — Sheriff's Office, Fire and EMS … everybody understands each other's language,” Heagerty said. “When it happens, we run efficient and effective because we work out the kinks here in training.”
He said the agencies first practiced joint drills for large scenarios in 2014. While active shooter training is annual, the departments practice a large-scale scenario every other year. School resource officers have separate training and protocols for threats.
The training units are dispatched at staggered intervals to simulate arriving on the scene from different points around the county. Leaders will also introduce challenges, such as chained doors, for the participants to overcome.
Deputies use a combination of blanks and simulated ammunition during the drills. Heagerty said there are also weighted mannequins strategically placed throughout the scenario.
The drills, from neutralizing the threat to rescuing the mannequins, take about 30 minutes.