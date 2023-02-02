Forsyth County advances park projects, Antioch plant expansion

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Coal Mountain Park will see more than $86,000 in improvements approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at a Jan. 24 work session.
According to a plan submitted by developers CHA Consulting, additional parking areas will be added; and existing parking lots and roads will be stripped and resurfaced.
The commission approved the $86,178 improvements 4-0. Commissioner Alfred John was absent.
Plans call for a connector road to come through the western boundary of the park. The project is scheduled to be completed January 2024.
“The park is getting ready to be the hub of a new urban high density planned community district,” reads the plan. “The intent of this project is to make key improvements to the park as well as incorporate the park into its new future urban setting.”
Commissioners also approved a $2,345,000 treatment system for the Antioch Water Treatment Plant. The commission approved a grant application for $19.1 million last September to add 7 million gallons of capacity to the plant to meet the county’s future water needs.
In other matters at the meeting, commissioners discussed adjusting county impact fees, adequate public facilities ordinances and possible alternatives to address infrastructure needs.
Impact fees are imposed upon new developments in a county to help pay for services like roads, parks, libraries and public safety. Forsyth County’s last update on its impact fee ordinance was in 2016, with no adjustments for inflation since.
County Manager David McKee said impact fees fund less than 10 percent of transportation projects in the county.
Commissioners unanimously voted to reevaluate the item in a future meeting. The fees will be adjusted using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics January 2023 inflation data in March.
The commission was joined by Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Doug Rainwater to address complaints of panhandling.
Commissioners Cindy Jones Mills and John proposed the item for consideration to make possible amendments to the county’s solicitation ordinances in response to the complaints.
“In terms of Georgia, it’s a law that’s already in the books,” Rainwater said. “Any business owner, any homeowner in Forsyth County or anyplace else in the state of Georgia, has the right to pick up the phone, dial 911. A deputy responds, and we give that person or persons a warning.”
County Attorney Ken Jarrard cautioned commissioners that any amendment to the ordinance could affect community groups such as Girl Scouts and hospitals that sometimes raise money at curbsides.
Commissioners asked Rainwater to discuss increasing roadside enforcement of panhandling with Sheriff Freeman.