Forsyth County advances fire station projects

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two fire stations built in Forsyth County more than 20 years ago are set to receive much needed upgrades in the coming years, thanks to a $13.8 million construction contract recently approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
At their Thursday, Sept. 22, work session, commissioners unanimously approved a contract with Kevin Price Construction to build the new Forsyth County Fire Station 9 and 15, for $13.9 million.
After the meeting, Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said the new stations will replace the old structures, using an updated design that will double the size of the stations and provide updated technology and amenities for personnel.
“The new stations have a clean, crisp design that nicely blends fire service tradition with modern architecture,” Shivers said. “The same firefighters will still be proudly serving their neighborhoods rapidly, efficiently, and in the caring manner of which is expected. However, the new firehouses will make for a significant improvement in firefighter comfort and health.”
The new stations will each include four “double deep apparatus stalls,” independent day and night living quarters, fully functional commercial kitchens and exercise gyms, he said.
Fire Station 9, according to Shivers, is the oldest county fire station. It was built by volunteers on Browns Bridge Road in north Forsyth County in 1989, he said.
Fire Station 15 was built on Buford Highway in 1999, at the beginning of what Shivers called the Forsyth County Fire Department’s “career era.”
“Both facilities have long outlived their useful life and, simply, the department has outgrown them,” he said.
The county hasn’t announced when construction will kick off, but Forsyth County’s Assistant Director of Communications Russell Brown said they expect to hold groundbreakings for the projects in late October or early November.
During the construction process, residents in the area of Fire Station 9 and 15 should not expect any disruptions in service. Shivers said the new facilities are being built nearby the old fire houses, but not on the existing locations.
“All new properties were purchased for the new facilities so the current firehouses will remain in service for those respective communities until the new houses are ready for occupancy, at which time the old firehouses will be closed,” he said.
Brown said the project will be funded through SPLOST VI, SPLOST VII and impact fees.
The contract was approved 5-0.
Bennet Park renovations
Also at Thursday’s work session, commissioners heard from Parks Director Jim Pryor that proposed renovations at Bennett Park have been cleared to move forward.
“Back in 1978, a group of citizens came to the commissioners and wanted to build the first park in Forsyth County, in that, they applied for a Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant … and they were awarded $10,000 for the grant,” Pryor said. “Bennett Park, the first park in Forsyth County was built with $20,000.”
By accepting that grant nearly 50 years ago, Forsyth County agreed to make the land a park in perpetuity, granting the federal government control over all additions and upgrades at the park.
Pryor said that master plans for renovations at Bennett Park, located off Burruss Mill Road in northeast Forsyth County, have received state and federal approval, and they have been given the go-ahead to start work on construction of the park’s new community center project.
“I’ve been working for two years to make this happen,” he said. “This was built primarily for outdoor facilities, and so they have a real problem when you want to add indoor facilities to it and that’s one of the struggles I’ve been having with Bennett Park.”
The county will construct a 3,800 square foot community building at the 40-acre park property, he said.
County seeks recycling grant
Commissioners also approved an application to apply for $100,000 from Georgia’s Recycling, Waste Reduction and Diversion Grant, to help fund a new county recycling initiative.
“Funding from this grant will be used to purchase a plastic compactor and bins to clean up the county’s plastic stream at the three recycling centers,” Forsyth County Grant Administrator Angelia Johnson said at the work session.
Johnson said the plastic compactors will be retrofitted to only accept, items 12 inches or smaller at local recycling centers, to prevent recycling loads from being contaminated, and all three centers will receive new “doghouse” recycling bins for plastic collection.
“Despite lots of education and signage, items such as the ridable battery-powered Barbie car, vinyl siding, and a plethora of plastic items that are considered to be “contaminates” still make their way into the plastic compactor,” she said. “The three recycling centers are also in the process of implementing the Hefty Energy Bag program at all three centers so customers will have an option other than trash for these types of contaminates.”
The grant was created as part of the Georgia’s Solid Waste Trust Fund and aims to help reduce solid waste, recover valuable materials, support manufacturing and encourage innovation.
Johnson said $2 million has been allocated for this grant cycle, and Forsyth County would request $100,000 for the project.
The grant application was approved 5-0.