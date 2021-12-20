Forsyth County adopts first transit master plan

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission gave formal approval Dec. 16 to its first-ever transit master plan, a playbook that calls for expanding public transportation services, especially to the elderly.
Link Forsyth, developed through a two-year study of local demographics and public input, identifies current services and the future needs as population and economic development grows. It also sticks a toe into the waters of Metro Atlanta’s transit future, with tie-ins to rapid transit bus service along Ga. 400 express lanes when they come online.
Plans call for possible transit hubs at Browns Bridge Road and at McFarland Parkway.
“All this hinges on whether people are willing to participate,” Commissioner Todd Levent said. “If they’re not willing to participate, park their car and get on whatever ride there is, it doesn’t happen.”
Speaking at the commission’s work session Dec. 9, Eric Bosman, vice president of Kimley-Horn consultants, said the goal was to establish how residents saw the role of public transportation.
“That was really the key first question, is how does public transportation fit within Forsyth County’s vision and needs and goals,” Bosman said.
The consultants received more than 650 surveys and held a series of virtual public meetings to gather resident input.
Bosman said residents centered on three criteria: how public transportation can improve the quality of life for citizens; how can it be implemented as a balanced and complete transportation plan; and how can dollars be used wisely to get people to the places they need to go.
Bosman said there are residents who do not have access to an automobile every day, particularly seniors and those physically challenged.
But, there is a market for expanded service if people will use it.
Kimley-Horn reports the total number of jobs in the county is 82,408, most of them filled by commuters from other counties. Forsyth County is also home to 106,204 workers, 75% of whom commute outside of the county for work.
According to the Atlanta Regional Commission’s 2019 Regional Commuter Survey, the average commute time for Forsyth County residents is approximately 48 minutes, about 20% more than the average for the region. That’s partly because Forsyth County residents, on average, commute 24 miles, again 20% greater than the region average of 19 miles.
The Link Forsyth recommends the county pursue several short-term goals:
• Improved marketing of the current public transportation system. This includes identifying target markets. Right now, the greatest use of public transportation like the county’s Dial-a-Ride system, is for medical appointments among the elderly and disabled.
• Extending service hours beyond the current levels.
• Updating technology and training for dispatch service to improve transit response to clients.
• Coordinating with the ATL, Metro Atlanta’s regional transit agency, to link with other transportation services outside the county, such as MARTA. The ATL can also share best practices and technologies for better integration of services.
Long-range plans include:
• Offering micro-transit services, which would entail vans or small buses for transport over short distances, primarily in the Cumming city area.
• Expanding Dial-a-Ride services and third-party carriers, like the one operated now through Common Courtesy.
• Plan for commuter bus service along Ga. 400 express lanes with park-and-ride stations at Browns Bridge Road and McFarland Parkway.
• Explore a regional connector service for all-day, north-and-south transport along Ga. 400 with stations at other major interchanges, like Pilgrim Mill Road, Ga. 20 and Peachtree Parkway.
“There are two keys to making it work,” Bosman said. “One is having the technology so that folks understand how to interface with the system and how to use the system. If it’s too complicated, if it’s mystifying, people aren’t going to do it.”
Second, he said, the system has to be efficient.
“If it’s going to take you more time than it takes to get in your car, it’s probably not going to be worth it,” Bosman said.
Kimley-Horn Project Manager Jessica Choi said there are grants and federal money available to help fund some of the initiatives should the county wish to pursue them. Money is even available at the regional level through the ARC’s Livable Centers Initiative program, which focuses on main streets and transit hubs.
Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills said the pandemic has taught everyone how quickly transportation needs can change. She said it will be vital for Forsyth County to remain current on the transportation needs for its residents.
“The main thing is helping people and making sure the service we’re offering is meeting those needs,” Mills said. “We can’t meet the need of every citizen, but if we’re doing all we can… I think that’s what’s important.”
