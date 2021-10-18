Forsyth County adds support documents to online agenda

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County residents got their first opportunity Oct. 12 to see what their elected leaders are doing when they vote on legislation from the dais.
After more than two years of planning, the Forsyth County Commission online meeting agenda included links to background material for items under discussion. It’s the first time residents have had wide access to play-by-play support documents during a meeting.
For years, a rationed number of binders were assembled with support documents and given to commissioners and senior staff to study during meetings.
The roll-out was initially planned two years ago, but in-house training, then the COVID pandemic, sidetracked the project until now, according to Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney.
In all, commissioners considered more than two dozen items at the Oct. 12 work session. A couple of late additions — one involving homebuilding materials, another to settle an insurance claim and a third to extend a temporary easement — were added to the agenda without background material. Even so, those items did include detailed discussions with background at the meeting.
Neighboring counties like Fulton and Gwinnett, made electronic agenda packets available to anyone with a computer more than a decade ago. Cherokee and Dawson counties adopted the practice more than two years ago.
Nearby cities, like Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton and Roswell, also have included support documents with their online agendas for nearly 10 years. The City of Cumming does not.
Contractor pays for delays
During the Oct. 12 session, county commissioners accepted a change order in the amount of $349,000 from Archer Western Construction to compensate for delays in completing the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility expansion project.
It’s not often the commission sees a change order on the positive side. Most appear when expenses exceed estimates, forcing the county to pull out its checkbook.
“Archer Western is a good company, and they owed us some engineering fees back,” Commissioner Todd Levent said. “They took full responsibility without fighting us. We still owed them some money, and by the end of the day … everyone agreed.”
The plant, located in Levent’s District 3, is fully operational with its $65.8 million upgrade that increases the wastewater treatment capacity from 2.5 million gallons per day to five million. The improvements allow for Fowler Water Reclamation Facility to incrementally expand up to 7.5 million gallons per day capacity, as needed.
Other upgrades include:
• A new four million-gallon equalization tank that provides the ability to manage peak flows for consistent treatment and wastewater storage for maintenance or emergencies
• Addition of membrane bioreactor technology to maintain the county's ability to reuse water and increase flows to the Chattahoochee River
• Upgrades to existing systems and equipment
County floats new district map
County Manager Kevin Tanner presented commissioners with a revised commission district map for consideration. The proposed document reflects population shifts noted in the 2020 Census.
The new boundaries shrink the size of District 2 in the southern portion of the county, reflecting that area’s surging growth over the past decade. Other, more minor adjustments have been made to boundary lines in the four other districts, but the new map bears strong resemblance to the current model.
Commissioners approved the proposed map and directed staff to forward its recommendation to the county’s legislative delegation for authorization in the 2022 General Assembly.
Tanner said the county shared the proposal as a template for district representation for elected officials from Forsyth County Schools.
“They liked it,” Tanner said. “It keeps all our commissioners, all our Board of Education members in their current districts.”
Tanner said the law requires less than a 1 percent variant in population between districts.
Commissioner Laura Semanson said it would be helpful for the county to publish a detailed map online so constituents can see if the new boundaries will affect them.
Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills said she likes the new map because it was produced by staff without political influence.
“It’s really a numbers thing,” Mills said.
