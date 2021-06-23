FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission voted June 17 to consider proposed updates by staff to the short-term rental ordinance that would tighten restrictions on those who rent properties for less than a month.
The move comes on the heels of a separate list of updates proposed to the county by short-term rental property owners and rental groups.
Commissioners said they want enough time to review both proposals, and they plan to discuss the matter at the June 22 work session.
Short-term rental property owners spoke out against the county staff’s proposed updates to the ordinance, with some calling the regulations an “overreach.”
One woman, speaking against the county’s ordinance, likened it to a “sledgehammer trying to kill an ant.”
“Obviously you have had issues with dealing with short-term rentals, but the extent to which this ordinance goes, it goes far beyond what is necessary to cure the problems that currently exist among a few bad apples that exist that use short-term rentals,” she said.
Short-term rentals have proved contentious during years of discussion over the county’s codes related to the properties. Some homeowners near these rental properties have cited major issues stemming from parties, packed houses and other quality of life and safety issues. Meanwhile, some rental property owners and groups have been in favor of self-regulation instead of strong county oversight through lengthy code.
The issue came to a head in 2019 when the county voted to approve a measure that limited short-term rentals to agriculturally zoned properties, effectively banning rentals in typical residential neighborhoods. It also required that properties receive a conditional use-permit to operate as a short-term rental.
More recently, the county has looked to tighten the reins on its ordinance and revisit some of the stipulations on rental properties that were proposed ahead of the county’s 2019 vote but were never approved.
Specifically, the county staff’s drafted update of the short-term rental ordinance would require the rental property owners to obtain a permit, in addition to the conditional use-permit that applies to the land use of the property, to operate a short-term rental. The owner/operator would also be required to designate a local contact person who must be at the property within one hour if there is a violation of any short-term rental regulations.
Other proposed regulations the county has drafted would require a Health Department inspection of the home and septic system to set limitations on the number of people allowed in the home at any one time. That cap would be set at two people per bedroom with a maximum occupancy of 15 persons on septic-serviced properties. Other proposals include parking limitations, noise constraints, posted notice requirements and a mandate that renters sign an agreement stating they understand these stipulations.
Opponents speaking against the county’s updates took issue with a fee structure imbedded into the drafted regulations, but the county said the fees are comparable to those placed on any other business in the area.
Short-term rental operators also said they oppose a requirement that their properties meet current building codes. Owners of these homes, and several county commissioners, argued this was an unreasonable expectation, and that homes should only have to meet the building codes that were applicable when a certificate of occupancy for the home was issued.
The board was expected to further hash out details at is June 22 work session and bring the updated short-term rental ordinance up for a vote at a later meeting.
