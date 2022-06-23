Forsyth considers plan for new baseball complex

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners heard plans for a new mixed-use baseball complex at its June 21 work session.

The complex, Winners Circle, would be located on about 60 acres at Peachtree Parkway and Brookwood Road and would consist of nine baseball fields, an indoor sports pavilion, a clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pickleball venues, a two-story sports bar and a restaurant.

Sean Courtney, an attorney representing the project developers, said the indoor arena could host basketball, cheerleading, gymnastics and other sports. Representatives also said there would be space in the complex for esports, competitive multiplayer video gaming.

Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills brought up concerns about the lack of parking capacity at the county’s sports complexes, but representatives said Winners Circle was planned to have just under 1,500 spaces.

Michael Grade, a longtime youth baseball coach and representative of the project, said parking was one of the major focus areas in the complex’s developments.

“If people get upset before they even get in, that’s a big problem,” Grade said. “Then the food tastes bad, the umpires are worse than ever, the fields look bad. So, we’ve got to make sure that people are happy, that parking is convenient, that it’s paved parking and that it’s easy to get in and out.”

Commissioner Laura Semanson said she looked forward to the complex, because baseball has become popular among Forsyth County’s youth. She said the complex would help take pressure off other county parks and bring more tax revenue to the county.

Commissioners directed staff to determine the zoning that would best fit the Winners Circle complex and initiate the process to rezone the land.

In other matters at the meeting, commissioners tentatively approved an agreement with JAL Ice Vending for the company to set up ice and water dispensers at Shady Grove Campground. Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor said the county had surveyed patrons on services they’d like to see at the campground, and many said they wanted better access to fresh water and ice.

Pryor noted that the agreement does not cost the county anything, and that the company will actually pay the county a fee to set up its vending machines at the campground. The county requested proposals for the ice vending service twice, and JAL Ice Vending was the only responding company both times.

Items approved at Tuesday’s work session must receive final approval at the commission’s next business meeting.