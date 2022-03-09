Forsyth condemns 32 properties for McGinnis Ferry widening

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners moved to approve more than $6.3 million in property acquisitions March 8 in a massive effort to clear the way to widen McGinnis Ferry Road.
The board approved resolutions during the work session to allow condemnation of 32 properties along the corridor, joining dozens more acquisitions the county has approved in recent months. Estimated values for the individual properties range from $4,100 to $709,800.
Commissioners noted they expect to reach purchase deals with some property owners instead of pursuing condemnations, and that the purchase price may not be the same as the estimated condemnation price.
Commissioners approved the measure to keep the acquisitions moving. The county hopes to have the right-of-way acquired for the project by next month.
Tuesday’s move constitutes more than 10 percent of the estimated $60 million project budget. Funding for the widening project comes from Forsyth County, the Georgia Department of Transportation and the cities of Alpharetta and Johns Creek. Alpharetta approved more than a dozen condemnations of its own the day before.
The Forsyth County condemnations must be approved again at the commission’s next regular meeting.
Also at the work session, commissioners objected to a proposed annexation of 54 acres into the City of Cumming. The annexation, proposed by Gateway to Lanier, involves a swath of land at Bald Ridge Acres Drive and Bald Ridge Marina Road. Gateway to Lanier presented plans for a mostly residential development on the tract, including 183 single-family lots and a small commercial parcel of less than 2 acres.
Commissioners voted to move the item to the March 22 commission meeting agenda but instructed county staff to prepare a letter of objection for a board vote.
The 54 acres includes two land parcels, one currently zoned for lake residential and the other zoned for commercial use. Gateway to Lanier proposed a similar project for the land last fall, which would have included 312 multi-family units, 77 single-family units, 51 townhomes and 30,000 square feet of commercial space, but commissioners opposed the development.
The county rejected the application over concerns with the proposed density of 8.24 housing units per acre. The new plan dramatically reduces the proposed density to 3.5 units per acre.
County Commissioner Molly Cooper said that her stance hasn’t changed on the annexation and development since its last proposal. She said she does not see how the development would benefit the area.
Commissioner Laura Semanson said the city could fight the objection in court, but that commissioners needed to make their stance on the issue heard.
Since 2018, the city of Cumming has annexed more than 500 acres from Forsyth County in 15 separate filings, stirring conflict between the two governments.