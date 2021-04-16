FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A mixed-use development proposed next to Brandywine Elementary School received the greenlight from the Forsyth County Commission at its April 15 meeting. Commissioners also approved an application for a business billed as Forsyth County’s first farm winery.
The approval of the rezoning request for the 19-acre site at 100 McFarland Parkway paves the way for applicant Liu Investment Partners to construct 67 townhomes with about 51,000-square feet of office/retail space dubbed Villages at Brandywine.
The plan also calls for amenities like pocket parks, a playground, walking trails, a picnic area and open spaces.
The proposal to rezone was first presented in 2016, but the brakes were pumped on the project until this year. Recently, the timeline has picked up, with the Planning Commission recommending approval, 4-1, last month ahead of the Board of Commissioner’s final approval last week.
The original site plan called for 80 townhomes and a “big box” store commercial concept.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning from commercial business district and office district to a master planned district.
Planning Commission member Jessica Thorsen, who represents the area, expressed her support last month for the changes made to the project over the last five years, including residential spaces above commercial in a building on the site. She said the area around the development needs a refresh and said the project’s plan for commercial spaces on the lower level with residences above could be a “prototype” for the county moving forward.
Stacy Guy of the Planning Commission cast the lone vote against the proposal stating concerns over concurrent uses and that he would like to see more of the buildings on site incorporate residential over retail.
In other action, the Board of Commissioners approved an alcohol license for a farm winery at Stoney J’s Farm and Orchard at 1506 Stoney Point Road. The business claims to be the county’s first farm winery.
Under Georgia law, a farm winery has certain limitations on the amount of wine it can produce and sell, must have 40 percent of its annual production come from produce grown in Georgia, operate on a site used for agricultural purposes and must be owned and must use a “substantial portion” of its agricultural products to create wine.
Farm wineries may also operate tasting rooms under state regulations.
According to Stoney J’s website, the company opened in 2014 as a farm and orchard offering wine tastings, food, a tasting room and private events.
Stoney J’s will join Painted Horse Winery and Vineyards in nearby Milton as another local option for wine lovers to visit a small-scale winery.
