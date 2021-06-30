FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission is considering opening the door to several new types of mixed-use developments. The board reviewed proposals for two new mixed-use districts at its June 22 work session, along with some changes to a mixed-use zoning category already in place.

Updating the county’s Master Planned District zoning category, which combine elements such as residential and commercial with “compatible uses,” has been on the county’s radar for over a year. Part of the catalyst for the review of its current policies has been requests for these districts that some county officials — including those on the Board of Commissioners and Planning Commission — have argued do not meet the true intent of an MPD. Under the county’s codes, these districts must have a mix of uses, establish transitions between high-traffic areas and homes, promote walkability and creative design and retain open space on the property.

More recently, the county has floated the idea of creating more mixed-use zoning districts that could lead to a better overall product for the community while creating more stringent regulations on the design aspects of these potential developments.

The commission reviewed two such proposed new mixed-use zoning districts at the June 22 work session.

One proposed zoning category, which the county has dubbed a mixed residential district, would allow for various types of residential developments, such as single-family homes, condos and townhomes, on a property without a requirement for commercial or industrial uses.

County staff said the district will offer design flexibility with a focus on “quality craftsmanship.”

As proposed, a mixed residential district development must be at least 30 acres, and the developers must meet with the local County Commission representative and county staff before submitting a request for the zoning category.

Keeping with the regulations under the master planned district zoning, at least 20 percent of the development must remain as open space, and 25 percent of that land must include a “community space” accessible by sidewalks. Another 25 percent of the undeveloped area must remain undisturbed.

Design standards would be keeping with those of an MPD with a minimum 25-foot undisturbed buffer along the property based on the neighboring zoning district.

Another new potential category, a mixed-use center district, has also been proposed.

These developments would offer a mix of commercial, office or industrial spaces. No residential properties would be required but could be included. County staff used the Avalon mixed-use development in Alpharetta as an example of this type of development, one that includes some homes but is mostly non-residential.

Much of the regulations on these developments, including open space requirements, a 30-acre minimum and the pre-application meeting with county staff and a county commissioner, are in line with those in the mixed residential district.

One variation is that developers could increase the maximum density of 6-units-per-acre to 8 units. However, this would only be permissible if the county has deemed part of the current development on the site as “deteriorated.”

Commissioner Molly Cooper said that language could be subjective, but county staff outlined examples of situations in which a building could be considered “deteriorated.” They include uninhabitable or unsafe structures or the building being in a condition that attracts disease transmitting animals or propagates criminal activity on the property or neighboring areas.

County staff said it would delay the rollout of mixed residential districts until potential areas for the developments are identified in its upcoming comprehensive plan review, but mixed-use center districts could come online if the board votes to accept the new district in the coming weeks.

Some commissioners said they’d like to allow for a variance on the 30-acre minimum lot size for the new districts, arguing a property could be a prime location for mixed-use but may not be quite 30 acres in size.

Staff said a variance process for such proposals is already baked into the county’s current codes.

For now, the commission appears to be on board with new districts.

“I think we are headed in the right direction,” Commission Chair Cindy Jones Mills said.

The districts will go before the Planning Commission for review in July for its recommendations. The Board of Commissioners could take them up for a vote in September.