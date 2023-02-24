Forsyth commissioners oppose build-to-rent communities bill

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has announced its opposition to Georgia Senate Bill 188, which would place restrictions on the county’s ability to regulate rental homes.

Commissioners voted unanimously at the Feb. 21 work session to ask the county’s legislative delegation to oppose the bill restricting local governments from enacting or enforcing restrictions on dwellings with a rental agreement of more than 30 days.

The bill further states local governments could not prevent an individual from occupying a rental residence for more than 30 days “based solely on whether or not that person owns the dwelling.”

County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the resolution is a variation of one that commissioners passed in February 2022, opposing Senate Bill 494 and House Bill 1093, which also aimed to prevent local governments from regulating long-term rental properties

“This would be a resolution where we would stand as a Board of Commissioners in opposition to SB 188,” Jarrard said. “And in further opposition to any act of the General Assembly that we believe unnecessarily and candidly improperly encroaches into our home rule ability to make land use decisions for our citizens, where I believe both the Georgia Constitution and common sense put those decisions squarely in the lap of the Board of Commissioners.”

The county resolution states, “the unexpressed but actual objective of the Bill is to mandate unlimited access for corporations to develop ‘build to rent’ subdivisions which vary greatly in price, quality, management and tenant protections.”

Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said she was concerned that the language of the bill could be added to other legislation and then adopted.

Chairman Alfred John raised further concerns about the bill, and he said a recent article showed how the influx of build-for-rent communities and investors buying out homes has created a housing shortage.

“And more importantly, first-time homeowners are having a hard time because they’ve flooded the market,” John said.

AED program approved

Commissioners also heard a presentation on Avive Solutions’ 4 Minute City Program, which seeks to raise the survival rate of sudden cardiac arrests by providing AEDs that have a GPS system to locate the equipment before first responders arrive.

Forsyth County is now the third partner community to join the program.

Northside Hospital Forsyth emergency cardiac care System Manager Jason Grady said Feb. 21 the average local response time for a cardiac arrest is eight minutes, and the Avive partnership aims to reduce the response time by half.

Additionally, Grady said the survival rate of cardiac arrest in Forsyth County is about five percent, five points lower than the national average.

“The problem is not with AEDs,” Grady said. “The problem is being able to get that AED to the side of a person having a cardiac arrest.”

The program is in partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Forsyth County Fire Department, Central EMS, the Cumming Police, the 911 Center and Northside Hospital Forsyth. The initiative officially launched Feb. 23.