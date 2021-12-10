Forsyth Commissioners discuss making chair position countywide seat

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson has called for discussion that would make the commission chair position a countywide office.
Speaking at a recent commission meeting, Semanson said residents seek and deserve representation that is inclusive to all areas of the county.
Creating a county-wide chair position would eliminate the obligation for a district commissioner to also serve as the chair. The commission chair is currently appointed and voted on by the five district commissioners, an arrangement that has gone on for more than two decades.
Semanson said that a county-wide seat is not a new idea, and when she was chairwoman in 2019 and 2020 it was a major eye-opener.
“It’s a job in and of itself… [it will give] the ability for district commissioners to be able to focus more closely on their localized issues that face their districts,” Semanson said. “It’s better not to have responsibilities for countywide, broader issues that can sometimes take your focus off of your immediate constituencies.”
Each county district is constituted by population and must have a less than 1% difference, according to County Manager Kevin Tanner. Semanson said if they create a designated chair position, it will de-politicize the role and allow him or her to have a specific purpose on countywide issues.
A 2016 straw poll showed most residents approved of having a countywide chair position, with four district commissioners.
If the idea is to move forward, the County Commission would have to draft a letter of recommendation asking local legislators to submit the bill for approval in the General Assembly.
Neighboring Gwinnett County has four district commissioners elected by voters within their boundaries. The commission chair is a countywide office subject to all Gwinnett voters.
Forsyth County leaders postponed further discussion of the matter until the new year.
