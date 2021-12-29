Forsyth Commissioners approve water intake task orders

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved a number of task orders to address the future of Forsyth County’s water intake and processing at their Dec. 21 work session.
One of the items allows for a study of the organics in the water for taste and odor management. The commission approved $221,000 for a taste and odor pilot study and technology review at the water treatment plant.
“This more detailed technology review and pilot program of some technologies will ensure that the implemented solution will meet expectations and not utilize more capital dollars than necessary to manage the taste and odor events,” Forsyth County Director of Water and Sewer Barry Lucas said.
Lucas discussed concerns raised over several organics in the raw water and it’s important to perform the “best course of action.” The first pilot test will be completed in a 45-day period.
Another item approved by commissioners is construction of a $1.8 million raw water pump at the City of Cumming’s water intake facility. The item was first presented at a work session in May. As part of its agreement for water supply from the city, Forsyth County assists with some maintenance at the facility, and the 900 horsepower pump will be used solely for supplying water to customers served by the county.
County Commissioner Todd Levent raised concerns on all staff being on board with the raw water pump installation. He said he wants to ensure the county pays for only those parts of the city operation it uses, and he looks forward to the day when Forsyth County can set up its own water intake from Lake Lanier.
“I just wish our pipe was ready to be put in the water already,” Levent said.
Also at the work session, commissioners approved a task order for $1.7 million to Brown and Caldwell for planning, permitting and engineering design for the expansion of the Shakerag Water Reclamation Facility. The work is expected to double the plant’s capacity from its current level of 1.25 million gallons a day.
