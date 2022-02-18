Forsyth commissioners approve new subdivision, increase salaries

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezonings Feb. 18 that will allow for an 85-home development on Kelly Mill Road.

The subdivision, named Ram Gardens, is planned to be built on both the north and south sides of Kelly Mill Road, between Great Oak Lane and Red Barn Court. Wetlands on the 61-acre site will not be disturbed.

An average lot size within the development will be about .42 acres.

The development will also include play areas for kids, a tennis court and open greenspace.

The commission noted some conditions for approving the development, including specifications for a fence line around parts of the property. One resident who lives adjacent to the proposed development said at the meeting that she approves of the new subdivision as long as the conditions are upheld.

Commissioners also voted to raise their own pay, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The measure means commissioners will now receive an annual base salary of $42,900.76, while the chair will receive $44,747.71, in addition to their benefits and retirement plan.

The board last voted to raise its compensation in 2010, and the current salaries having been in place since Jan. 1, 2011. As it stands now, commissioners earn a base salary of $34,900 per year, while the chair is paid $36,747. The resolution states that the new salaries are slightly lower than the 2011 salaries were when adjusted for inflation.

When the new salaries become effective, the average estimated cost of each commissioner’s salary plus benefits will be $71,888 per year. The chair’s salary will be $73,738.

A 2017 study by the independent Mercer Group found that Forsyth County commissioners’ current pay may not be high enough for their workload.

Also at the meeting, the board approved a conditional use permit that will allow the Saints Raphael, Nicholas and Irene Greek Orthodox Church to expand its presence on Bethelview Road with a new fellowship hall, outdoor pavilion, bell tower, office building and a parochial primary school. The new developments will occupy about 1.5 acres. The church’s current building occupies less than one-tenth of an acre.

The commission also approved a conditional use permit for a small pet grooming business in the Sharon Greens shopping center at Peachtree Parkway and Sharon Road.