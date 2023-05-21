Forsyth commissioner honored at leadership award ceremony

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills was recognized as the 2023 Leadership Development Advocate of the Year by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia at a conference in Savannah April 29.
Mills is one of the National Association of Counties Board Representatives and serves on the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s Board of Managers, where she advocates for state counties on federal legislation and policy issues.
After her election to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in 2012, Mills enrolled in the association’s Lifelong Learning Academy, which focuses on education and training for county officials. In the program Mills received the Certified County Commissioner distinction, and she has completed eight Specialty Track certifications.
Mills said the knowledge she learned in the courses is an asset for Forsyth County citizens and staff.
“When you combine the education you gain in training classes with the relationships you build networking with commissioners from across the state, you have a true recipe for success and a solid foundation to keep building upon,” Mills said. “I am honored to have received this award and hope my passion for lifelong learning inspires others.”
The Association County Commissioners of Georgia is an advocacy organization for county officials and their communities. Each year it honors individuals who work to further the mission of the group and local government at an Awards and Recognition Program.