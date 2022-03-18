Forsyth Commission suspends liquor store’s permit after underage sales

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners suspended Red Barn Package Store’s alcohol permit for 30 days March 17 after the store sold alcohol to minors twice in six months.
The suspension means that the store on Settingdown Road must have its alcohol stock removed from the premises.
For the second underage sale violation in a two-year period, county code allows a permit suspension of seven to 60 days and a $750 fine. A third violation requires a $1,000 fine and a permit revocation, unless the owner shows “sufficient” efforts to mitigate underage sales.
Both violations resulted from undercover operations by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The first was in June of 2021 and the second was in December.
Robert Russell, the owner of the store, said there was no excuse for the underage sales occurring, but he said he would take steps to prevent it happening again. He said he would implement software at the point of sale that required IDs to be swiped with no way to override the requirement. Commissioners seemed unconvinced that he had attempted to prevent underage sales.
Russell said he immediately terminated the employee who sold to the undercover enforcement officer in June, and that his wife made the illegal sale in December. A deputy from the sheriff’s office told commissioners that during the December sting, Russell’s wife jokingly asked the undercover officer if they were undercover before making the sale.
County Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, whose district the store lies in, said she was concerned about alcohol sellers profiting from underage consumption. She said it’s possible the store sold to minors more than twice but wasn’t caught in those instances.
The requirement to remove alcohol from the premises only applies to permit suspensions of 30 days or more. Some commissioners recommended reducing the suspension to 29 days so the store could just lock and chain its refrigerators, but Jones Mills said the suspension needed to “cause a headache” to get the message across.
In other business at the March 17 regular session, commissioners approved a sketch plat from the Forsyth County Board of Education for a new elementary school that will replace Midway Elementary in Alpharetta, which was built in 1961.
The project summary for the new elementary school lists the proposed building at about 137,000 square feet with 215 parking spaces. Board of Education representatives said the new school’s design had more space for parents driving in to pick up their children, helping to alleviate traffic when school lets out.
County Commissioner Todd Levent noted the approval was mostly a formality, and that the Board of Education could move forward with the plan even if the Board of Commissioners rejected it.
All votes at the meeting were approved 4-0, with Commissioner Molly Cooper absent from the meeting.