Forsyth Commission reverses course on Denmark Park sale

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Residents up in arms over a land swap that would have reduced the size of Denmark Park by two-thirds can breathe easy.
The Forsyth County Commission reversed an earlier decision March 3, voting unanimously to keep intact the 80-acre undeveloped site for park use.
Commissioners voted last month to sell about 50 acres of the parkland in order to purchase the 39-acre Polo Fields about 5 miles to the northeast.
Thursday’s action involved two votes. The first removed any hint of a “land swap” in the purchase of the Polo Fields property. The county will now purchase the Polo Fields property, which includes six soccer fields, outright for $7.5 million.
The second vote simply rescinded the sale of any portion of Denmark Park.
Last month’s vote drew ire from some residents who accused commissioners of acting in haste and secrecy to arrange the land swap. Commissioners had agreed informally in December to hold a town hall to allow residents to learn more and air their concerns about the land swap, but the meeting never occurred.
Polo Fields has proven a valuable asset for youth recreation. Close to 1,300 area youth participate in recreation programs at the Polo Fields through county affiliate organization UFA. The county leases the fields from the property owners, and UFA pays the county for their use. UFA also pays to maintain the soccer fields.
In recent years, developers have made efforts to rezone Polo Fields to allow residential and commercial developments on the property. When the county agreed to the land swap, residents feared those planned developments would move to Denmark Park.
One opponent of the swap was Kay Veal, who had sold the county much of the land Denmark Park sits on. She said her late husband had loved the property and had turned down offers of $10 million because he didn’t want houses built on his land. Veal said her husband wanted it to be a park.
Last month’s meeting saw neighbor pitted against neighbor, with 19 residents speaking to the commission on the issue. About half urged the county to purchase Polo Fields and sell part of Denmark Park. The others were passionately against.
County Commissioner Todd Levent, whose district encompasses both properties, had justified the sale of the parkland, arguing it would be years before the county had the funds to develop soccer fields and other amenities at Denmark Park. The Polo Fields has fields in place, he said. Commissioners indicated at the February meeting that the county simply didn’t have the money to purchase Polo Fields without selling part of Denmark Park.
County Manager Kevin Tanner said Thursday the county has the funding to purchase Polo Fields outright thanks to “extremely strong” sales tax collections and conservative spending over the past few years. He said the purchase won’t put any other county projects at risk of delay unless the county faces a major economic downturn.
Levent said the county had considered purchasing Polo Fields about six years ago, but the owners wanted more than $12 million at the time. He was pleased the county was able to purchase the fields now for about $5 million less, despite property values in the county skyrocketing in the interceding years.
Some residents who had advocated keeping Denmark intact last month returned to the podium Thursday to thank the commission for rescinding the sale.
Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said she was happy that Denmark Park would be saved.
“It really resonated with me when the Denmark people kept standing up and talking about the need for a park there,” Jones Mills said. “When all was said and done, we were still going to need a park there. We were going to wind up having to go back and buy that park, probably at double what we had paid for it.”