Forsyth Commission moves to ban retail pet sales

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners took steps toward banning retail pet sales at its March 22 work session.

Commissioners directed county staff to draft legislation that would prohibit retail sales and outdoor sales of dogs, cats and domesticated rabbits. The ban would not apply to animal shelters, rescues organizations, state or county pet fair exhibitions or educational programs. The goal of the ban is to combat animal mistreatment and abuse often associated with “puppy mills,” or large-scale breeding operations in which the animals are sold for profit.

County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the legislation would be based on a similar ordinance passed by the City of Woodstock and contained in House Bill 609 in the Georgia Legislature, which did not pass during this year’s session.

Susan Bova, a Forsyth County resident and animal advocate, made a presentation to the board in support of the ban. She said just one store in the county purchases puppies from a large-scale breeder, but commissioners asked her to refrain from speaking against any specific business.

In addition to poor animal housing conditions, Bova said retail pet stores often charge exorbitant prices, in the thousands of dollars, for their animals. She said stores usually refuse to disclose prices until a customer is ready to make a purchase and will offer high-interest payment plans that can lead to the customer paying more than $10,000 for a puppy.

Commissioners said they weren’t considering the consumer issue, just the issue of humane animal treatment.

“Government can’t fix all the stupids in the world,” County Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said. “If people are dumb enough to take out this big a loan and pay out, they’re probably also buying phones they can’t afford, tattoos they can’t afford and a lot of other things. Are we going to try to regulate all of that?”

Commissioners also gave preliminary approval to a rebate pilot program for certain county residents who get their septic tanks pumped out. The program is designed to encourage regular pumping so that residents can avoid costly complications with their septic systems.

Department of Water & Sewer Director Barry Lucas said the average cost of a septic pump is $300-$600. The program would provide department customers a $100 rebate in the form of a credit on their water bill. The pilot program is set to run for one year and could be expanded following the trial.

Lucas said the program would also help educate residents about septic system maintenance. He said not having septic tanks pumped regularly is a leading cause of system failure, and that many residents may not even be aware of basic maintenance practices.