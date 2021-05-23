Forsyth Commission gives initial approval for Ga. 9 medical office complex

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A proposed office complex along Ga. 9 received its initial approval at the May 20 Forsyth County Commission meeting. Board members signed off a sketch plat that calls for over 96,000-square feet of office space on the east side of Ga. 9 along Greenfield Drive near Exit 14 on Ga. 400.
The proposal includes two buildings with 430 parking spaces on 8.3-acres. The building on the west side of the property would include about 56,000-square feet of office space and stand 3-stories in height. The second building, adjacent to Ga. 9, is slated to be 2-stories.
Ethan Underwood, an attorney representing the applicant, said the property is expected to exclusively house medical offices and is a “much-needed and high-end” development. He added the location was ideal for its proximity to Northside Hospital Forsyth and other nearby medical facilities.
Commissioner Todd Levent, who has recently spoken for more “Grade-A” office buildings in the county, expressed his support for the proposal.
“It’s going to be Grade-A medical office…which is exactly what we try to strive to get to for our tax base to help balance the digest,” he said.
The applicant, Highway 9 Land LLC, also requested two variances.
Underwood said one variance is to delete a buffer requirement between the two parcels of land that would otherwise bifurcate the parking lot. The second variance requests to reduce a landscape strip on Greenfield Drive from 15- to 10-feet wide. Under the conditions approved by the board, the applicant has agreed to dedicate additional right-of-way along Ga. 9 and to pave Greenfield Drive.
The applicant has also agreed to upgrade one of the stormwater drains. Underwood said this was in response to neighbors’ complaints of stormwater issues in the area.
