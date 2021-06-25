FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials are considering imposing regulations on how long dumpsters can reside on residential properties and in what situations. The County Commission dived deeper into the topic at its June 22 work session and could move to approve the new stipulations in the coming weeks.

For residents, the talks have implications on how long a dumpster can be placed on their or their neighbor’s property while major cleaning or renovations are being made to the home.

The discussion was the continuation of talks from two prior work sessions in May and June and were originally spurred by complaints received by county officials that some residents had dumpsters sitting in driveways for lengthy periods, or that these dumpsters were overflowing.

As proposed, a time limit would be set on the number of days a dumpster is permitted on a residential property.

Dumpsters used for household, perishable garbage would only be permitted for up to 30 days at a home. However, dumpsters filled with non-perishable items, such as those being filled with removed carpet or pieces of a fallen tree, would be permissible for up to 90 days.

County staff said its code enforcement officers could review what is being placed in the dumpster to determine the proper time limit.

For properties with permits for a dumpster, the receptacle would be permissible as long as the permit allows.

County Manager Kevin Tanner said the dumpster being moved or removed temporarily does not reset the timeline. For a new time period to begin, the dumpster must be removed and remain off the property for at least 90 days until another can be placed at the home.

Commissioner Molly Cooper clarified that if someone needs a dumpster for “spring cleaning” of household items, they could install a dumpster for 90 days.

Tanner used a rental home as an example of the stipulations, explaining if a renter moves out, the homeowner would only have 30 days to use an on-site dumpster to clean out the house. However, if that homeowner is only making repairs, such as replacing windows, the dumpster could remain in place for the full 90-day period.

Commissioner Todd Levent also presented a situation in which a homeowner has household garbage that needs to be disposed of, but they also plan to make repairs.

Tanner said it is difficult to legislate every situation — and that code enforcement will be vital in determining specifics — but in that case the dumpster could be emptied of the perishable waste before the 30-day max and could then be placed back on the property for the remaining portion of the 90-day period.

Commissioners took no action on the proposal but could vote to move forward with the regulations at its July 13 work session.