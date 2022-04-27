Forsyth commission argues tattoo shop rules

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission’s April 26 work session was marked by a lengthy debate over rules governing tattoo parlors.
The debate stemmed from tattoo shops’ classification as “adult entertainment” under county code, which restricts them to operating in industrially zoned areas. Adult entertainment establishments must also be 1,000 feet away from churches, parks, cemeteries, alcohol vendors or any land parcel with a residential zoning.
Commissioner Laura Semanson, who brought the item to the agenda, advocated giving tattoo parlors their own classification under county code, relieving them of some of the burdensome regulations. She said the county could require conditional use permits for future tattoo parlors, allowing commissioners the flexibility to establish conditions and limit the number of tattoo shops in their districts.
Semanson argued the county’s current restrictions on tattoo parlors are draconian. She said tattoos have become far more widely accepted in society over the past few decades and that being a tattoo artist is an honest way to make a living.
“It’s not relegated to simply the biker crowd anymore,” Semanson said. “People get tattoos to celebrate family members… to celebrate things they’ve accomplished in their lives. People who have survived a disease or have made a physical achievement of some sort. We have tattooed people that work in this building, and it’s not anything scandalous.”
County attorney Ken Jarrard said there is precedent for giving tattoo shops their own classification, using a 2004 Dawson County ordinance as an example. The Dawson County ordinance regulates tattoo shops’ floor plans, supplies and sanitation practices to ensure cleanliness and safety.
Other commissioners were reluctant to open the door for more tattoo shops in the county. Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said she worried about her district being “flooded” with tattoo parlors.
Commissioner Todd Levent initially said he wouldn’t mind the reclassification, but only because part of his district is planned to receive an overlay that would preclude tattoo parlors from opening there. Jarrard reminded him the overlay would not apply to his entire district.
Commission Chairman Alfred John raised a concern that if the county reclassified tattoo parlors and they were not allowed in Levent’s district, South Forsyth may become a “dumping ground” for the shops. Semanson said she did not understand the basis of the opposing commissioners’ arguments, as the requirement for a conditional use permit would allow them to reject tattoo parlors on a case-by-case basis if they desired.
Levent brought up the idea of “gang members” coming to Forsyth County to get tattoos. He asked if the county could limit tattoo artists from tattooing “gang symbols” on others.
“I certainly don’t want one tattoo parlor coming to town and being the guy to go to for certain gang members,” Levent said. “That’s where they all start coming to our county to get their tattoos.”
Jarrard said tattooing is an expressive activity, and regulating content could come with legal troubles. Commissioner Molly Cooper sided with Semanson, noting that her son has tattoos and is an “avid Christian.”
Mills floated the idea of some commissioners getting together to brainstorm compromises for the idea.
“I’m not going to be on any committee that even gives a resemblance that I’m trying to help this move forward,” Levent responded.
After about 40 minutes of discussion on the topic, commissioners decided to postpone the issue. Semanson and Mills agreed to workshop the topic for another time.