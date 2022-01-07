Forsyth OK's home for new mothers

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a permit for a personal care home for new and expectant mothers to be located on Parks Road during its Jan. 6 meeting.
Whispering Hope, a nonprofit women’s resource and pregnancy organization based in Cumming, will operate the home. The Christian charity also runs the Cumming Women’s Center.
Of the several public hearings on the agenda for permit and zoning matters, the care home drew the most public engagement. Speakers, most affiliated with Whispering Hope, urged the commission to approve the permit.
Beth Hathorn, Whispering Hope executive director, said the facility would serve vulnerable women seeking a stable environment.
“One of the biggest needs that we see for moms who come to our center is for housing that is safe, that is stable, where there’s a loving environment,” Hathorn said. “Many times, they’re coming out of environments that are just chaotic and not restful and peaceful. This home is going to be restful and peaceful.”
The permit will allow the home to serve up to 10 women at one time.
No one spoke against the measure at the public hearing.
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said she had received one email with concerns about the permit, but called the home a “fabulous idea.”
In other matters at the meeting, commissioners presented a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-29 School Choice Week, to “raise awareness of the need for effective educational options.” School Choice Week is a national movement advocating for parents to have greater choice in educational options for their children. The campaign has gained widespread support locally and nationally. In 2016, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to approve a resolution recognizing School Choice Week.
The county also approved an agreement with Forsyth County Schools to offer more COVID-19 testing to school employees. The agreement allows the school district to set up a testing area at the Almon C. Hill Educational Center using test kits provided by the county.
Forsyth County Schools will reimburse the county for all costs associated with testing performed at the test lab. The school district will also be responsible for providing nursing staff to administer the tests.
The county’s emergency risk manager, director of Emergency Management and the school district’s lead nurse will be responsible for determining the need for testing each week. The agreement runs for one year, but it could end sooner if the three determine there is no longer a need for the testing site.
Public hearings regarding the design of a recently approved Whataburger on Lakeland Plaza and changes within the development code regarding specialty pharmacies were postponed until Feb. 3.
