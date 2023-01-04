Forsyth Chamber plans MLK Week of Service

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — This year, instead of taking a day off for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce officials are urging local businesses and residents to engage with a week-long service initiative in the community.
From Friday, Jan. 13 to Thursday, Jan. 19, Forsyth County residents and businesses can participate in the annual OneForsyth MLK Week of Service, completing service projects and home-based family projects to support local non-profit groups.
“The MLK Week of Service is an opportunity for residents in Forsyth County to donate their time, treasure and talent to support the organizations that serve our community,” OneForsyth Councilman Alex Holloman III said. “Making time to volunteer, individually, as a family or as a group of colleagues, during the MLK Week of Service, is a great way to engage with your community while honoring the legacy of Dr. King and furthering his dream of the ‘Beloved Community.’”
In addition to the volunteer opportunities and service projects, participants will learn more about Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy of service during the week. The week of service will culminate with a celebration event at the Forsyth County YMCA, 6050 Y Street in Cumming, on Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
“All volunteers and community members are invited to attend and cheer-on the volunteers wrapping-up this week of giving back to Forsyth County,” Forsyth County Chamber officials said.
Details about the service opportunities and resources can be found at OneForsyth.org/mlk. Interested volunteers can register to participate in local service projects and even log their volunteer hours for work spent on projects not listed as an official MLK Week of Service project.
For more information on this initiative, visit www.oneforsyth.org/mlk or e-mail the Chamber’s Vice President of Community Development, Laura Stewart, at lstewart@focochamber.org.