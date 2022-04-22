Forsyth chairman notes bright outlook at State of the County address

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John lauded the county’s growth, attractiveness and work ethic during his 2022 State of the County address April 19 at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College.

The address was hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by businesses like Northside Hospital, Georgia Power and Brandywine Printing.

This year is John’s first as chairman, having joined the commission two years ago. In 2021, he served as the commission’s secretary. During his first four months as chairman, John has overseen massive county projects like construction of a new county administration campus and the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road.

“The state of the county for the place we call home is stronger than ever,” John said during his opening remarks.

He said Forsyth County has been successful in cultivating an environment where people want to live, work and raise a family, in part due to residents’ high standard of living and low property taxes. He said Forsyth County also has the lowest violent crime rate in north Metro Atlanta.

“The foundation and bedrock of a healthy society is safety,” John said. “Our 911 operators, sheriff’s office deputies, firefighters led by Chief Barry Head, the emergency management team… they’re always there 24 hours a day to ensure our safety.”

John went on to commend the county’s economic growth over the past decade, saying that even though the entire nation was crawling out of economic recession in the early 2010s, Forsyth is now “sprinting forward” in its business sector. He said the county is becoming its own tech corridor, leading to more tech workers staying in Forsyth County rather than taking their labor to Atlanta or Alpharetta.

The chairman also noted the county’s recent and upcoming transportation projects, from the widening of Post Road to improvements of Ga. 400. He said that if voters approve the county’s transportation special purpose local option sales tax in November, Forsyth County could raise an additional $52 million every year to further improve transportation.

John also spoke on the county’s new opportunity to use one of its most iconic resources, Lake Lanier. Forsyth County is in the midst of building a pump system that can provide water directly to county residents, freeing it from negotiating access to the water source from the City of Cumming.

John said the intake facility is expected to be completed in five to six years and would save the county around $3 million a year in water purchases.

On the county’s new administrative complex, John played a prerecorded video of Commissioner Molly Cooper, who said the new campus would allow Forsyth County to bring all its major services under one roof. Due to size limitations with the county’s current headquarters in downtown Cumming, administration has had to rent out another office building to house some county services. John said the new campus will save the county about $400,000 per year on the extra rent.

John wrapped up his address by thanking county staff for their tireless effort to improve Forsyth County and noting that he looks to the future with optimism.