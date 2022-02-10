Forsyth approves increased use of Fowler water treatment plant

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a septage receiving program for the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility at its Feb. 8 work session.
The Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District directed the county in its most recent water resource management plan to create a program for receiving local septage. When the county upgraded the capacity of the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility last year, upgrades included building a septage receiving station. The county currently contains between 34,000 and 40,000 septic systems, and 250-300 more are added each year.
Waste haulers looking to dispose of septage in Forsyth County will have to apply for a permit to do so. The water reclamation facility will have the capacity to process about 12,000 gallons of septage per day.
Permits will carry a $50 application review fee, and haulers will have to pay a fee of $100 per 1,000 gallons of septage dumped. Waste facilities in surrounding jurisdictions charge anywhere from $62.50 to $292 per 1,000 gallons dumped.
Later in the meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to retain language in the county’s parks and recreation corporate sponsorship plan that restricts certain businesses from advertising within county parks.
The rule prohibits “any business deemed inappropriate by the department” for a park or family-friendly environment. It also specifically restricts businesses that primarily focus on alcohol, tobacco or similar products from advertising within Forsyth County parks.
The county’s Parks and Recreation Board split on the advertising issue during its Jan. 5 meeting, locked in a 2-2 vote on whether to remove the restriction. One member abstained in the vote. The board ultimately decided to send it over to county commissioners and let them decide.
County Commissioner Laura Semanson said removing the advertising restriction would send mixed signals. Products like alcohol and tobacco are not allowed in Forsyth County parks, she said, but advertisements for the products would be allowed if the rule was removed.
Commissioners also approved a contract for Kimley-Horn to perform a “Livable Centers Initiative” study on the McFarland Parkway corridor. The Livable Centers Initiative is a grant program headed by the Atlanta Regional Commission to promote walkable and diverse cities.
The study will cost a total of $300,000, with the county paying just $60,000 and the Atlanta Regional Commission footing the rest of the bill.
Tuesday’s votes were not final, but items approved at the work session will appear on the consent agenda at the board’s Feb. 17 voting meeting. The consent agenda is generally approved all in one vote, and items on consent are all but guaranteed to pass.
