Forsyth approves $7.4 million renovations to Central Park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Changes are coming for Forsyth County’s Central Park, after the board of commissioners recently approved a $7.5 million renovation of its recreation center.
At a work session Aug. 8, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners gave the go-ahead for county staff and general contractor Cooper & Company to begin work on a series of renovations at the central park recreation center off Keith Bridge Road in north Forsyth.
Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said renovations will be made to both the recreation center buildings.
The center’s annex building, built in 2007, will be renovated to become the county’s new senior services building. Renovations will mostly focus on the building’s kitchen and fitness rooms, Pryor said.
During the meeting, Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney told commissioners that the new senior services location will take “a modern approach” to senior services and will co-mingle seniors with active adults in the shared facility.
“A lot of our seniors today are very active and like to participate in very active programing,” Kenney said. “But they also want to have some place they can come for social activities as well. So, it’s going to be very different than anything we have in the county.”
The bulk of renovations will take place at the recreation center’s main building though, Pryor said.
The building will receive a new downstairs fitness room, a meeting space, a new gymnasium, and two new aerobic rooms.
Cooper & Company’s bid for the project quotes a $5.9 million price tag for the main building renovations and $1.5 million for renovations at the new senior center building.
Pryor said that construction will take place in two phases, so that each half of the building can remain open while work is performed.
“We’re going to try and stay open,” he said. “There will be disruption, but we’ll still try and continue operating a segment of the building.”
Commissioners approved the contract proposal, 5-0, with District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper attending the meeting virtually.
Sales tax mediations
City and county officials in Forsyth County will soon enter mediations over distributions for the upcoming 2022 Local Option Sales Tax, which is set to be finalized later this year.
Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard told commissioners the county has been negotiating with the City of Cumming over LOST since June and nearly have a framework finalized for how the sales tax revenues will be distributed between the two entities.
Jarrard said the two parties can conduct informal negotiations to form an intergovernmental agreement until Aug. 20 but must have a finalized LOST agreement filed with the state by Dec. 30.
“We could fast forward that, if we think that it makes better use of our time,” he said. “What we’re up against, of course, is the clock.”
If that deadline isn’t met, LOST will end, and the county would need to revive it with a totally new referendum and a vote by citizens.
Proposed LOST distributions were not shared with the public at the meeting.
The proposal to begin mediations was unanimously approved.
Public safety pay hike
Commissioners also approved a 4 percent cost of living salary adjustment for 46 positions at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Fire Department and Forsyth County E911 Center.
The raises total $827,750 and were awarded to a variety of positions at the three agencies which had been identified as needing a market salary adjustment by county staff.
According to county documents, $600,000 has been allocated for salary increases at the sheriff’s office, $195,000 has been allocated for the fire department and $32,750 has been allocated for eligible emergency 911 center employees.
The proposal was unanimously approved.