Forsyth approves 4,500 sqft gas station, 2023 budget

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners gave final approval Aug. 18 for a 4,500 square-foot gas station off Keith Bridge Road near Dawsonville Highway.
Plans call for the station to be built on 2.4 acres, with 14 pumps and several retail spaces.
Ethan Underwood, who represents the project applicants, told commissioners the project will comply with standards in the Coal Mountain Overlay, even though the plans were submitted before the overlay was developed. He said the project will be an asset to the developing community.
Underwood said the project owners have also agreed to construct a “Welcome to Chestatee Community” sign on the property to reinforce the community’s identity as the area continues to develop.
While there was no formal public hearing for the project at the meeting, resident Laura Graycarek spoke in opposition during the meeting’s public comment session.
Graycarek argued against the project because she said it is inconsistent with the surrounding community’s character, and will be unnecessary, because there are other similar services in the area.
“It has grown extremely worrisome that people purchase property that is not zoned for their desired purpose, they confidently assume zoning will be changed to their liking,” she said. “Does this proposal for a gas station and retail convenience business conform with the policy and intent of the adopted Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan? Yes it does. But do we need a gas station on every corner? No.”
Graycarek said projects like the gas station are often approved too quickly for residents to fully give their input and often go against their desire to live in a “restful rural” community.
Responding to Graycarek’s comments and other comments made about upcoming north Forsyth County developments, District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent and County Attorney Ken Jarrard said there are only certain reasons that commissioners can prevent projects from coming to the community.
Jarrard said commissioners can’t make their decisions about a property just because some residents aren’t in favor of it or think it might upset their “quiet rural life.”
“If someone in Georgia has figured out the elixir where we’re able to simply shut out any additional development, I’m unaware of it,” he said. “There’s no opportunity to say, ‘no more.’”
Georgia is a pro-property rights state, Jarrard said, and Forsyth County has set up a rigorous standard to ensure projects are upholding the highest community standards.
“We have a comprehensive plan that shows our long-range buildout for the county,” he said. “We’re a very desirable county to live in, and individuals have a reasonable expectation of some sort of an investment backed return on their property.”
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area where this project will be built, said that while there are similar businesses already in the area, competition is ultimately good for consumers.
“We don’t get to pick who’s competition,” Mills said. “We have to have a balanced level playing field for everybody.”
After a short discussion, project plans were approved unanimously.
Budget approved for 2023
Also at the Aug. 18 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the county’s $186.1 million budget for 2023, keeping the expenditures and revenues unchanged from the draft that was presented in late July.
The 2023 Forsyth County Budget, highlighted by County Manager Kevin Tanner, includes funding for 25 new full-time employees, large salary increases for public safety employees, incentives and retention benefits, and funding for the county’s new administrative campus and employee center.
Tanner’s presentation focused mainly on the employee raises. He said that in 2023, all front-line public safety employees, including firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, emergency responders and 911 dispatchers, will receive a 16 percent salary raise to keep the county in step with surrounding communities.
“All of our neighbors, those that we compete with for employees, continue to increase their pay,” he said.
All other county employees will receive a 4 percent cost of living adjustment.
Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head spoke after Tanner, thanking the board for approving a budget that will support recruiting efforts.
“There’s a workforce shortage in all industries and all locations currently,” Head said. “The incentives and pay increases as proposed will go a long way in helping us recruit and retain our staff and continue to be able to provide the services that our citizens have become accustomed to.”
Election powers
At the end of the meeting’s public comment session, Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard spoke to the board about an upcoming directive from his office.
Jarrard said residents have made many comments at recent meetings about the security of local elections, voicing the opinion that commissioners should change the system used for elections.
“This is not the only jurisdiction where requests of that kind are being made,” he said. “Other requests have been made in other counties as well, by citizens in good faith, who are just frustrated with what they believe are concerns, with respect to the integrity of our election process.”
Jarrard said that he is in the process of drafting a legal opinion on what the commissioner’s powers are regarding local elections and election technology.
After it is reviewed by the board, that information will be made public, Jarrard said.