Forsyth approves $1 million for water reclamation project

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners tentatively approved $1 million in funding May 24 for consulting services on a project to return treated water to Lake Lanier.
ESG Engineering has been tapped to develop a request for proposals on the water pipeline project. It will also develop a scope to survey the lake bottom and coordinate with stakeholders in the project, including the City of Cumming, the Georgia Department of Transportation and utility companies.
Funding for the contract comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said she appreciates that federal dollars are funding the project as opposed to county taxpayers’ money.
In other matters covered at the May 24 work session, commissioners agreed to push back the closing date on its purchase of the Polo Fields by one month. County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the owners of the Polo Fields, Mike and Kim Domenicone, have been clearing up tax issues that arose with the sale and needed extra time to get matters sorted out. The new closing deadline for the deal is now July 8.
Commissioners also approved an agreement with the Atlanta Regional Commission to pay for the procurement of services to update the county’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan. The agreement will see the county receive $500,000 in federal funding for the project with a local match of $125,000.
The Comprehensive Transportation Plan aims to assist local jurisdictions in developing joint long-range transportation plans throughout Metro Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. Transportation plan updates also take into account active Livable Centers Initiatives. Forsyth County approved a Livable Centers Initiative study for the McFarland Parkway corridor in February.
Commissioners also discussed requiring properties licensed for use as short-term rentals to display their license at the property entrance. Commissioners said that if the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office receives complaints from neighbors about a short-term rental, deputies could easily determine that the matter should be referred to code enforcement.
The measure will be discussed again at the commission’s next work session before being brought up for a public hearing.
Items approved at the Tuesday work session will require a formal vote on the consent agenda at the County Commission’s business meeting June 2.