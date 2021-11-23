Forsyth advances requests for office/warehouse zonings

CUMMING, Ga. — County Commissioners approved three items Nov. 18 designed to foster greater economic growth in Forsyth County.
The action came after an endorsement from the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce on the first of the three items dealing with land use issues.
Native Development Group was seeking a zoning change and a change in conditions for a proposed warehouse along Atlanta Highway at Pendley Road. The developer was seeking a rezoning from Commercial Business District to Restricted Industrial District on the 6.6-acre property. The firm plans to build a 90,000-square-foot office/warehouse with 100 parking spaces with conditional use permits for an open storage yard with parking to conduct around-the-clock business hours.
The proposal received approval from the Forsyth County Planning Commission Oct. 26.
Speaking in favor of the request, Scott Evans, senior technology project manager for the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, said the development is the type of construction the county needs.
He said current data shows that about 80,000 people — almost one-third of the population — travel outside the county for employment each day.
“This year we had so much commercial real estate being sucked up that we made a pivot and started working with more developers,” Evans said.
The chamber official also spoke in favor of another request, this time for a rezoning from Agricultural to Restricted Industrial District with variances to allow for office/warehouse buildings on a site west of Crossroads Road and east of Ga. 400. Plans are to construct a 15,000 and a 27,500-square-foot office/warehouse building on a little over 1.5 acres.
Tommy Hughes, managing broker with Hughes Commercial Real Estate, said his firm has already built a number of buildings in the south end of the county.
“We feel there’s a tremendous need for this type of product,” he said.
Commissioners also approved a sketch plat for Engineered Parts Servicing to build a 20,720-square-foot expansion onto its existing 76,000-square-foot office/manufacturing facility with 49 parking spaces on 5 acres on Grassland Parkway.
“They need a little extra room and keep growing and make this facility usable for the foreseeable future,” Zieg said.
Engineered Parts Servicing produces metal fasteners, mostly for automobiles.
Jeff Harris, co-owner of the company, said the family-operated company has been in Forsyth County since 1986.
“Forsyth has been a great place to grow, so we want to keep it going,” Harris said. “Our biggest challenges going into next year is, obviously space, and people – like everybody.”
