Former Forsyth County Commissioner Molly Cooper dies

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County announced former County Commissioner Molly Cooper died March 22 following ongoing health issues caused by pancreatic cancer.
Cooper was elected as District 1 Commissioner in 2018. The County Commission elected her as secretary in 2020 and vice-chairwoman in 2021 and 2022.
“We will forever remember the many contributions former Commissioner Cooper made to the County, including dutifully serving with professionalism, integrity, humility and compassion despite fighting cancer during most of her term as commissioner,” County Manager David McKee said.
Cooper was a county resident for 30 years. She served as president of the Republican Women of Forsyth County, president of Civitan and vice-chair of the Forsyth County GOP.
Visitation was scheduled for March 26 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by a burial service at Kennesaw Memorial.
Donations in Cooper’s name can be made at http://cummingcivitan.com/ and http://jewishforsyth.org.