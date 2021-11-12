Florida teen accused of abetting in dozens of car burglaries in Forsyth County

FORSYTH, Ga. — A 16-year-old from Florida is accused of being involved in more than 50 car burglaries throughout Forsyth County.
So far, the youth has been charged with 17 counts of entering auto, theft by taking motor vehicle and criminal trespass to property for a string of car break-ins at the Deerfield Juncture Apartments at 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Nov. 7.
However, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said additional charges are pending, and the suspect has been linked to more than 50 car burglaries that occurred at Halcyon Nov. 2.
Miller said deputies responded to the Deerfield Juncture Apartments after a witness called 911 to report people wearing hoodies breaking into cars in the parking lot.
Deputies later found several vehicles with evidence of forced entry and an unoccupied running vehicle that had been stolen from the apartment complex just inside the City of Milton.
Milton police then located a 16-year-old male who matched the witness’ description running in a nearby parking lot. Miller said the teen had a window punch tool and items suspected of being taken from the cars.
The teen was transported to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center. His identity has not been released.
