Forsyth County officials cut a ribbon at a celebration event for Eagle’s Beak Park in north Forsyth County Aug. 16. From left, District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson, District 2 Commissioner Alfred John, Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Board Chairman Gary Cooper, District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, and District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent.
ALEX POPP/APPEN MEDIA
Seen from a birds-eye-view Aug. 16, Eagle’s Beak Park in north Forsyth County offers a massive green space and impressive views along the Etowah River. Forsyth County officials recently cut the ribbon on an expansion project for the park.
PROVIDED/FORSYTH COUNTY
Forsyth County District Four Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills speaks to a crowd of residents and local officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Eagle’s Beak Park in north Forsyth Aug. 16.
ALEX POPP/APPEN MEDIA
Educational signage about local history is spread throughout the newly expanded Eagle’s Beak Park in north Forsyth County. County leaders officially opened the park at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 16.
PROVIDED/FORSYTH COUNTY
Forsyth County officials say that the new playground at Eagle’s Beak Park in north Forsyth County has been themed after the surrounding area, paying tribute to the Frogtown and Hightower communities. County leaders officially opened the newly expanded park Aug. 16.
PROVIDED/FORSYTH COUNTY
Local residents and county officials walk through Eagle’s Beak Park in north Forsyth County after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug 16.
ALEX POPP/APPEN MEDIA
Local residents and county officials walk through Eagle’s Beak Park in north Forsyth County after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug 16.
ALEX POPP/APPEN MEDIA
Eagle's Beak Park expansion celebrates local community, history
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County leaders cut the ribbon on a new area of Eagle’s Beak Park Aug. 18, a project that celebrates the history of the northern part of the county.
Eagle’s Beak Park, which sits off Old Federal Road in northwest Forsyth County, has long been a hive of activity in the community. The park had already offered boat launches for canoes and kayakers to float down the Etowah River and a giant 12-acre field that has been a favorite of model airplane enthusiasts.
The expansion provides a whole new range of activities and amenities, with trails, river overlooks, picknick pavilions, a new playground modeled after the local community, and educational signage on the history of the surrounding north Forsyth County area.
“As of today, with this great historic site, we make our own history,” Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said at the ribbon-cutting event. “We have now turned it in to a public park where members of the community can recreate, enjoy nature and enjoy the mighty natural resource of the Etowah River that flows through this property.“
Pryor said park renovations were completed thanks to a $2.25 million grant from the 2020 Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program and the Department of Natural Resources.
Speaking to the gathered crowd, Eddie Cannon, who sits on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Board of Trustees, congratulated the Forsyth County community for their hard work and dedication, saying Eagle’s Beak Park was the ideal project for the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship grant.
“Eagle’s Beak Park is a special place that tells a story about the history that was made here and the beautiful open green space on the Etowah River,” Cannon said. “Citizens will enjoy this park for years to come.”
Eagle’s Beak Park was one of 14 projects selected for the inaugural year of the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program Grant and required a 25 percent funding match from the county.
Due to the park’s proximity to the local landfill, the county was able to use the Landfill Host Fee Development Fund to secure the grant and give back to the community in a way that will last for generations, District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said.
“Being able to use hosts fees with that (Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program) grant, is just such a blessing.” Mills said. “It would have never happened had all those things, the timing, everything had fell just perfectly into place.”
Mills said that out of all the new amenities at the park, possibly most important is the park’s new emphasis on celebrating local history.
Kids in the community need to learn about the people that once lived in the area and remember their contributions on the world today. But even more important, she said, the community needs to be reminded of the indigenous people who were forced off their land and onto the Trail of Tears.
“Now our kids can come. And they can play, they can have fun, and they can learn about history,” she said. “In order to progress, we have to take our history with us and learn from it. And if we forget our history, then we've forgotten where we're going.”
“I just think this is a legacy that we leave our great grandchildren,” she added.
Reach Alexander Popp at 770-847-7404. Follow him on Twitter @Popp2Alex.