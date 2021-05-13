FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Residents looking to take to the skies via drone could soon have a new jump-off point. The Forsyth County Commission voted at its May 11 work session to move forward with a plan that will designate a significant portion of Denmark Park as a drone flying zone.
Denmark Park includes 81 acres of land on off Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Drive near Denmark High School. The park land was purchased by the county in 2018 and is undeveloped.
Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said the flying area will about 50 acres on the west side of the park near Windy Hill Drive. The area is screened by trees, which will serve as the boundaries of the zone.
“We thought this was the best part of the park where you could see, or have full vision, of the entire area where you can fly your drone,” Pryor said.
The flying area could be accessed through an entry gate off Windy Hill Drive through an asphalt driveway already on the site. A former home and garage have been demolished, and the grading left from those buildings will be graveled and used as a parking lot. From the parking area, fences will be constructed leading up to the flying area and staging point.
Drones would be permitted to fly on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from May to October and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the year. The site would be maintained and monitored by park staff. Pryor said no new positions would need to be created to operate the flying area.
Radio-controlled airplanes would not be permitted. Pryor said flying would be limited to drones, and there would be no runway or takeoff point for R/C planes.
The cost estimate to bring the flying area online is $10,200.
“It was designed so we didn’t have to do a whole lot of work to make this happen,” Pryor said.
The county’s Parks and Recreation Board signed off on the proposal but did raise concerns of the drones being a potential nuisance to a neighborhood on the north side of the property. Pryor said that should be limited provided drones stay within the tree line on the property.
Todd Levent, who represents the area, spoke highly in favor of the proposal.
“They’re not terribly loud,” he said. “Keep them out of the tree lines, keep them away. I thought this park sitting there, we own the land, might as well use it for something. And $10,200, opening this land up instead of just letting it sit there, I thought this would be a good use until [the park] gets developed.”
Fire Chief Barry Head said that drone use is growing by “leaps and bounds” and his department fields calls asking where drones can be flown in the county. He said that even basic models have safety measures in place to help them return to their take-off point if there is an issue.
The department also has several FFA-registered drone pilots, and their use is growing rapidly.
“It is certainly a tool that is going to be utilized more and more in the upcoming years,” Head said.
Commissioners could formally approve the plan in an upcoming meeting.
The drone flying area will be the county’s first upgrade to Denmark Park if the move is finalized.
The county created a master plan for the buildout of the park, but that plan has not come to fruition due to funding issues. The proposal calls for a trails system, several multi-use fields, a pavilion, pickleball courts and other amenities.
Pryor said the drone flying area will be a temporary use until funding to build out the park is available.
“There are no plans to incorporate this use into the master plan of the park,” he said in an email.”
Last July, the county tabled a discussion on using $12 million in local option sales tax revenues to fund the park build-out. The proposal fell aside amid higher-than-anticipated costs for renovating other county parks. The dismissal was a point of contention for Levent, who argued SPLOST funding had outlined $12 million for the park, and by not moving ahead with the buildout, it would jeopardize the local soccer community.
The commissioner made several references to the $12 million figure during his discussion on creating the drone flying area during the May 11 meeting.
When that funding was brought up in a work session last July, Commissioner Laura Semanson argued she would rather spend those dollars on improving existing parks that were also slated for upgrades than paying to build out new facilities. She also disputed Levent’s claims that $12 million had been specifically earmarked for Denmark Park under the local optional sales tax spending plan.
