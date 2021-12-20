Dozens turn out to oppose funeral home in South Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Over protests from dozens of nearby residents, Forsyth County commissioners have approved construction of a funeral home in a commercial district along Peachtree Parkway.
At a Dec. 16 public hearing, commissioners heard from about 15 South Forsyth County residents who live near the proposed business at Peachtree Parkway and Granite Lane. More than 100 partisans in the crowd stood up in support of each speaker who called for the commission to deny the application.
Residents said they were most concerned with increased traffic and the potential for a decrease in their property values that a funeral home would bring.
Arkita Arun said as a mother, she is concerned how it would affect her children and others in the community.
“I'm a mom of two kids and I am here on behalf of [several other] moms,” Arun said. “The first thing we'd see as we leave our communities is a funeral home…what will our kids think?”
The facility will be located at a commercial corridor with fast-food restaurants, storage facilities, a veterinarian and various other retail stores, large and small.
Other residents raised issues about the character of the area as a live, work and play community would be compromised by a funeral home.
Commissioner Alfred John said there is a hospital, assisted living, memory care and senior residential.
“When this business came before us, we felt it was a business that would well serve the South Forsyth community as well as the Johns Creek community which it almost borders,” John said.
The applicant — Capkey Clifton Partners LLC — said the home would serve as a location for the life of the deceased to be celebrated. John said that contrary to some information circulating, there will be no embalming and no cremation on site.
In his remarks in support of the measure, John talked about his journey to this country more than two decades ago, and how he has learned that America offers immeasurable opportunities. The freedoms we enjoy, he said, are shared by all, whether we have a personal bias or not.
“Now we have before us an application for a memorial chapel,” he said. “This is a facility that will serve people of all backgrounds, cultures, religions and races.”
In later remarks to the Herald, John said it was frustrating to negotiate with residents amid so much misinformation spread before the vote.
“I do have the utmost sympathy for the people who attended yesterday who were made to fear what is in essence a chapel, through a lot of social media noise,” John said.
It was not an easy decision, he said, formed only after the time he spent touring the site and understanding the chapel’s operation.
“We consider all of that and make the best judgement in applying the law and applicable codes without bias,” John said. “It was a very tough evening for me.”
Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills stressed that the application for the funeral home went through rigorous government and public scrutiny. The application was reviewed by staff, held to objective standards laid out by county code, she said.
It was also presented to the public for comment as part of the process, Mills said, and then it was approved unanimously by the Planning Commission.
She urged the citizens to become involved in the process — not just the final decision — of cases like these.
Decisions must be made based on the intent of the laws, she said.
“It can’t be based on a feeling,” Mills said. “It has to be based on policy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.