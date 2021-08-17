Developers win Forsyth County approval for impact study on proposed mixed-use community

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Officials leading a proposed 400-acre, mixed-use development in south Forsyth County won approval Aug. 10 to begin a process to create an overlay district for the project site.

County commissioners voted unanimously at an Aug. 10 work session to provide staff support to initiate a regional impact study for the group which seeks to create a community that would be on the scale of Halcyon and Avalon, with residential, retail and more than 100 acres of greenspace and an amphitheater. The commission action gives the development team, which so far consists of luxury home builder Toll Brothers and Atlanta-based Empire Communities, the ability to pursue a study on the effect such a development would have on the area. The study would be coordinated through the Atlanta Regional Commission and would take about two months.

The primary purpose of the study would be to focus on the impacts a large-scale development would have on traffic. The proposed site lies north of McGinnis Ferry Road, between Peachtree Parkway and Old Atlanta Road.

The development was formally introduced at a commission work session in late July.

Eric White, Atlanta Division president for Toll Brothers, told commissioners the company’s focus is on new architecture, and its homes include quality construction, including Hardie plank materials on the exterior with quality interior finishes.

White said the company has active projects in all five districts of Forsyth County.

Paul Corley, regional president for Empire Communities, said the development will reflect the community now and how it will live in 20 years.

Corley said the team expects to have selected another partner for the mixed-use property by the end of August.

Corley said initial plans call for 15 pocket parks, two substantial amenity complexes, a large village center and 3.8 miles of trails that could tie in to surrounding communities. Residential will include townhomes in the $400,000s and estate homes worth more than $1 million.

Lamar Wakefield of Wakefield Beasley and Associates design firm, said the development will reflect the community now and how it will live in 20 years. He said talks are underway with the Forsyth County School District to open a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) school on the site.

At that same July 27 presentation, County Commissioner Alfred John pushed to delay action on the regional impact study until developers provided better details about the number of residential units and the amount of retail space that would be offered.

But at the Aug. 10 work session, the details appeared to have been ironed out, and John made the motion to allow county staff to coordinate the application for the regional impact study.

Initiating the study begins a process by which the ARC will consult area governments, state agencies and other stakeholders to examine the impact a large-scale development would have on the region. Agencies involved in the process would include the Georgia DOT and Georgia Regional Transit Authority.

This would be the first time Forsyth County has applied for a DRI through the ARC because Forsyth County officials switched regional representation to the Atlanta-area agency this summer after more than 50 years of representation with the Georgia Regional Mountain Commission, which generally serves counties in the northeastern part of the state.

Following completion of the study, a report will be issued for the commissioners to consider what the impacts would be and any mitigation factors they might deem appropriate.