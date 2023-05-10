Developer unveils plans for 100-acre social venue

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A North Georgia businessman has announced plans for a 100-acre mixed-use entertainment, dining and social venue.
Plans for The Gathering at South Forsyth, a proposed entertainment hub at Union Hill Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard, were on tap for discussion at an April 25 work session of the Forsyth County Commission. Public hearings on the project are scheduled for May.
County Commission Chairman Alfred John said The Gathering at South Forsyth will generate thousands of jobs and serve as an economic driver.
“It will enhance what our county currently offers with an added focal point for world-class events, shopping and dining,” John said. “And it will generate thousands of jobs both during, and after construction.”
The 100-acre project is the dream of Vernon Krause, CEO of Krause Auto Group, which operates a collection of family-owned dealerships across four states in the Southeast.
Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson said road projects in the area, like the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road, the Ga. 400 McGinnis Ferry interchange and the Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension will mitigate traffic impacts from the new development.
“This project will be of a similar caliber to other successfully executed mixed-use developments like Avalon and Halcyon,” Semanson said. “Finally, it will provide the county with significant added tax revenue that will benefit every resident with long-term economic viability.”
The development plan includes 1.6 million square feet of commercial and retail space, an arena, a community center, a fire station, 450 hotel rooms with meeting spaces and residential units.
— Shelby Israel