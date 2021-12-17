Denmark senior runner earns Atlanta Track Club honor

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Denmark High School senior Ethan Ashley was named Powerade All-Metro Boys Runner of the Year by the Atlanta Track Club.
Ashley, who signed a letter of intent with the Air Force Academy this month, was the 7A boys state champion and won all six meets he entered this year.
He was one of six Forsyth County runners named to the 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team in November.
The separate boys and girls teams include 42 of the Atlanta area’s best runners representing 27 high schools and six counties.
Representing Forsyth County are Ashley; 7A girls state runner-up Carmel Yonas, a junior at South Forsyth High School; and 3A boys state runner-up Alex Arrambide, a junior at East Forsyth. Also on the boys team are South Forsyth senior Nate Verska, who placed fifth at the 7A state race; and West Forsyth senior Trent Bell, who was sixth in that race. Isabel Yonas, a South Forsyth sophomore who placed sixth in the 7A Girls State Championship, was also named to the team
