Dawsonville man killed in motorcycle collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Dawsonville man died April 28 after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Forsyth County.
Joshua Waldrop, 33, was traveling east on Buford Dam Road near Homeside Drive around 10 p.m. when he entered the westbound lane and struck the front of an SUV traveling westbound. First responders pronounced Waldrop dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The incident marks the county’s third motorcycle crash fatality in two weeks.
— Jake Drukman