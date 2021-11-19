Cumming Vietnam veterans open applications for 2022 scholarships

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America is opening the application process for its 2022 college scholarship program.
This time, the nearly 200-member organization will award six scholarships at $2,500 each.
Chapter President Gary Goyette said his members are looking forward to awarding the scholarships next spring to six graduates of public and private high schools in Forsyth County who have excelled academically and who have demonstrated their aptitude for community volunteer work and actively participating in their school’s activities.
As part of the process, students must write a minimum 500-word essay on the subject “Why Freedom Isn’t Free.”
Goyette noted that “this is our seventh annual scholarship award program, and as in the past, each of the scholarships will be awarded in the memory of a particular member of our armed forces from Georgia who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.”
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a relative who served in the Armed Forces and a 2022 graduate of a Forsyth County high school.
Applications are available from Forsyth County school Guidance Counselors, on the chapter website vva1030-cumming.org or by calling 770 500-7234.
