Cumming Vietnam Veterans chapter recognizes key contributors

CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America has named five of its members to receive the Member of the Year Award for 2020.
Chapter President Gary Goyette said he made the decision because there were too many deserving of the honor to single out one person.
The chapter president chose Steve Masak, Kevin Curry, Marty Farrell, Jack Lynn and Larry Castleberry to share the Member of the Year honors.
“We are very fortunate to have a membership where so many of our nearly 200 members and associates are willing to commit the time and sweat-equity needed to carry out our many projects on behalf of veterans, children and the needy,” Goyette said.
The five honored as 2020 Members of the Year are the kind of leaders that any organization would be proud to count among their membership, he said.
The Member of the Year awards, as well as a number of other awards for achievement were presented at the annual awards and member appreciation dinner on Sept. 14 at the Cumming Recreation Center on Pilgrim Mill Road. The dinner, usually scheduled for earlier in the year, had been delayed due to scheduling concerns related to the COVID pandemic.
